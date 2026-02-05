Spotify has rolled out a set of meaningful upgrades to its Lyrics feature, making it easier for listeners to understand, follow, and interact with song lyrics. With lyrics already generating hundreds of millions of views daily on the platform, the new updates focus on language accessibility, offline usability, and improved visual presentation.

Lyric Translations Roll Out Globally

Spotify is expanding lyric translations worldwide, bringing a feature that was earlier limited to select regions to a much broader audience. For supported tracks, users can now tap the Translate icon on the lyrics card to view translated lyrics displayed below the original text. Translations are shown based on the device’s language settings, and users can switch back to the original lyrics anytime. The feature is available for both Free and Premium users.

Offline Lyrics for Downloaded Songs

Another major upgrade is offline lyrics support. Spotify now automatically includes lyrics with downloaded songs, allowing users to view them without an internet connection. This makes lyrics accessible during flights, commutes, or in areas with limited connectivity. Offline lyrics are available globally for Premium users.

Lyric Previews on the Now Playing Screen

Spotify is also introducing lyric previews, which display select lines directly beneath the album artwork or Canvas while a song plays. This makes lyrics easier to follow at a glance without opening the full lyrics view. Users can also share specific lyric lines directly to social platforms from the Now Playing screen. For those who prefer a cleaner interface, lyric previews can be disabled via the three-dot menu by selecting “Lyrics Off.”

Lyric previews are rolling out worldwide for Free and Premium users on Android, iOS, and tablets.

Availability