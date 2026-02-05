vivo India has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation V-series smartphones – the vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite – in India on 19th February, the successor to the vivo V60 Series. The upcoming lineup is positioned as a blend of refined design, advanced imaging, and near-flagship performance, continuing vivo’s push to elevate the premium mid-range segment.

Design Focused on Ergonomics: The “Golden Grip”

The V70 Series adopts a clean, flat-edge design philosophy, moving away from bulky performance-centric silhouettes. vivo calls the form factor the “Golden Grip”, built around a 6.59-inch footprint that aims to balance screen real estate with comfortable one-handed usability.

The phones feature an aerospace-grade metal frame for durability, paired with 1.25mm ultra-narrow bezels, maximizing the display-to-body ratio. On the aesthetic front, vivo is introducing expressive color options – Passion Red across the lineup, Lemon Yellow for the V70, and more understated Sand Beige and Authentic Black finishes for the V70 Elite.

Sony + ZEISS Imaging Pipeline

Camera hardware is a major highlight of the V70 Series. Both models use Sony sensors tuned with ZEISS optics, marking a notable upgrade for the V-series imaging stack.

Key camera features include:

50 MP ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera (Sony IMX882) with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, optimized for low-light environments

50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera (Sony IMX766) with a large sensor designed for stable handheld shooting and accurate color reproduction

4K video recording at 60 fps, with smooth transitions between 1x, 2x, and 3x zoom levels

On the software side, vivo is adding an AI Photography Suite, which includes features like AI Magic Weather and the India-exclusive AI Holi Portrait, tailored for local festivals and cultural scenarios. Both phones will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and vivo has committed to 4 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates, strengthening long-term software support.

The vivo V70 Elite is built for more demanding users, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It also features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure authentication.

The V70 Series retains a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, carried forward from the previous generation. Durability is also a key focus, with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust resistance, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

With the launch now officially confirmed, the vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite will debut in India on 19th February 2026. Pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed at the launch event.

Know More About vivo V70 and vivo V70 Elite on vivo.com/in