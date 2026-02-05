AMD has hinted that the next-generation Xbox hardware could arrive as early as 2027, following comments made during the company’s latest earnings call. While Microsoft has not officially confirmed a launch timeline, AMD’s remarks offer fresh insight into the progress of future Xbox development.

During the call, AMD executives discussed the company’s performance across data center, AI, client computing, and gaming segments. As part of the gaming discussion, AMD referenced its long-term semi-custom silicon partnerships, including its ongoing work with Microsoft on Xbox hardware.

Key points highlighted included:

Continued progress on semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) development

Ongoing collaboration with Microsoft on next-generation Xbox hardware

The state of AMD’s gaming and semi-custom business as the current console cycle matures

Long-term outlook for custom silicon platforms beyond the current generation

Executive Commentary Points to 2027 Window

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su stated that development of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox hardware is progressing well and is based on an AMD semi-custom SoC. She added that the work is aligned to support a potential 2027 launch window, while clarifying that the final timing depends entirely on Microsoft’s plans.

AMD CFO Jean Hu noted that the current console cycle is entering a later stage, which naturally impacts near-term revenue from semi-custom chips. However, she emphasized that AMD’s console business remains supported by long-term partnerships, including Xbox.

Meanwhile, Matt Ramsay, SVP of Computing and Graphics at AMD, spoke about the company’s broader gaming roadmap and reiterated Xbox’s role in AMD’s long-term semi-custom strategy, confirming continued collaboration on both current and future designs.

Broader Xbox Strategy Context

Microsoft has already confirmed a multi-year strategic partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a range of Xbox devices. This partnership spans:

Traditional consoles

Potential handheld-style Xbox hardware

Next-generation Xbox Cloud Gaming servers

Microsoft has also suggested that its next-generation Xbox will focus on a premium experience while supporting multiple form factors, further blurring the line between console and PC ecosystems.

While Microsoft has yet to announce official details, AMD’s comments strongly suggest that groundwork for the next Xbox generation is well underway. If the current trajectory holds, 2027 could mark the arrival of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox platform, although the company retains full control over the final launch timeline. Previously leaked internal documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case had pointed to a 2028 launch, but Microsoft has since clarified that those materials no longer reflect its current plans.