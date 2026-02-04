Mahindra has launched the Mahindra XUV 7XO, setting a new benchmark in India’s automotive space by becoming the first SUV in the country to feature both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Developed in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, the Mahindra XUV 7XO focuses on elevating the in-car entertainment experience by combining cinematic visuals with immersive spatial audio. This marks a significant step forward for Mahindra as it pushes beyond conventional infotainment systems and moves toward a more immersive, software-driven cabin experience.

A First-of-Its-Kind In-Car Entertainment Experience

The XUV 7XO builds upon Mahindra’s existing use of Dolby Atmos, already seen in models like the BE6, XEV 9e, XEV 9S, Thar ROXX, and XUV 3XO. With the addition of Dolby Vision, the SUV now delivers a dual-sensory upgrade designed to transform how passengers consume content inside the vehicle.

Dolby Vision enhances visual quality with improved brightness, deeper contrast, and a wider color gamut, allowing the vehicle’s displays to show content closer to the creator’s intent. Dolby Atmos creates a three-dimensional sound environment, distributing audio throughout the cabin to deliver greater clarity, depth, and immersion for music, movies, and shows. Together, these technologies aim to bring a home-theatre-like experience into the car.

To ensure users can immediately take advantage of these features, Mahindra has integrated popular content platforms directly into the vehicle’s system:

Sony LIV is embedded at the system level, offering movies, original series, live sports, and TV shows in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This makes Sony LIV the first OTT platform to be natively integrated into an Indian vehicle, eliminating the need for external devices.

Gaana is integrated as the music streaming service, providing a high-fidelity music catalog optimized for Dolby Atmos playback.

This native integration allows for a seamless user experience, optimized for the vehicle’s hardware and audio-visual capabilities.

The XUV 7XO reflects Mahindra’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in futuristic, software-driven automotive technology. By leveraging Dolby’s globally adopted sight and sound innovations, Mahindra aims to blur the line between home entertainment systems and in-car experiences.

Commenting on this, Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships, IMEA, Dolby Laboratories, said, “The launch of the Mahindra XUV 7XO marks a defining moment for automotive entertainment in India. By bringing Dolby Vision to cars for the first time in the country, alongside Dolby Atmos, we are redefining how people experience entertainment on the road. Together with Mahindra, we are transforming the car into an immersive entertainment space that delivers stunning visuals and spatial sound, making every moment inside the vehicle more engaging and memorable.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Mahindra XUV 7XO represents Mahindra’s vision of building future-ready vehicles that blend performance, technology, and immersive experiences. Introducing the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos combined experience to the car for the first time in India with the Mahindra XUV 7XO allows us to offer customers an in-cabin experience that is truly transformative. It is a significant step forward in how entertainment should be experienced inside a car, and it reflects our commitment to bringing global innovations to Indian consumers.”

Manish Aggarwal, Head B2B & Syndication business, Sony LIV, said, “At Sony LIV, we have always been driven by a singular ambition – to elevate how audiences experience premium storytelling. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabled content, we bring creators’ visions to life through breathtaking visuals and deeply immersive sound – enhancing every moment of drama, action, and emotion as it was meant to be experienced. Our pioneering in-car OTT integration with the Mahindra XUV 7XO marks a significant industry first, redefining where and how world-class entertainment can be enjoyed. This collaboration enables viewers to access and enjoy world-class entertainment seamlessly – anytime, anywhere, even on the move.”