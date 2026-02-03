Xiaomi has refreshed its popular Note lineup with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G in India, sitting just below the Note 15 Pro+ 5G variant but still bringing several headline-worthy upgrades. The new Note 15 Pro focuses on three core pillars – display quality, camera hardware, and durability, while maintaining aggressive pricing that the REDMI Note series is known for. Key highlights include a large 1.5K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a 3rd-gen 200 MP AI main camera, a massive 6,580 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and some of the most comprehensive IP ratings seen in this segment (IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K). We spent some time with the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G shortly after launch, and here are our early hands-on impressions.

Xiaomi has clearly leaned into structural strength this year – the phone carries Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and SGS Premium Performance Certification, ensuring resistance against drops, bending, and everyday abuse. Right out of the box, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G feels solid and reassuringly premium. At around 210 grams in weight and sized at 6.83 inches, it’s not a compact phone, but it appears to be slim at 7.96mm thickness and feels well-balanced in the hand.

What truly stands out is the durability package. The Note 15 Pro 5G supports IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K ratings, which is rare in this price segment. Whether it’s rain, dust, splashes, or even high-pressure water jets, this phone is clearly designed to survive harsher conditions than most mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has also introduced Wet Touch 2.0, which ensures accurate touch response even when the screen or your hands are wet – something that improves real-world usability.

The phone is available in Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue, with no textures or fancy design, but a solid and plain matte finish back, all of which lean towards a clean, understated aesthetic rather than flashy design. The rear camera module houses the large 200 MP sensor and immediately signals that this phone is camera-focused.

Flipping to the front, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G features a flat-style 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (2,772 x 1,280 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, making it excellent for both media consumption and outdoor visibility.

The bezels are slim, giving the phone a near-borderless appearance from the front, and the in-display fingerprint sensor is quick and reliable in daily use. In early usage, the display looks sharp, vibrant, and fluid. Scrolling feels smooth thanks to the high refresh rate, while the colors appear rich without being oversaturated. Xiaomi has also included 3,840 Hz PWM dimming with DC dimming, which should help reduce eye strain during extended low-brightness usage.

Moving to the sides, the button placement is familiar and practical, with the power and volume keys on the right edge, USB Type-C at the bottom alongwith loudspeaker, SIM tray, and a microphone, and the top having an infrared sensor, another microphone, and a second speaker, making it stereo.

Moving to its software and UI, the Note 15 Pro 5G runs Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box, and not the latest Android 16 out-of-the-box. We expect the phone to receive the update soon with the new HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. As of now, the HyperOS 2 on the Note 15 Pro 5G feels cleaner and more refined than previous MIUI generations, with smoother animations and better system optimization.

Xiaomi has integrated Google Gemini and Circle to Search, adding useful AI capabilities for everyday tasks. Camera-side AI features such as Dynamic Shots 2.0, AI Creativity Assistant, and intelligent HDR processing enhance both photography and post-processing without feeling overwhelming. The Xiaomi Offline Communication supports kilometer-level voice transmission even without network coverage. It enables device-to-device voice calls without cellular/Wi-Fi, utilizing Bluetooth and specialized protocols. It works in remote areas or, similar to a walkie-talkie, for direct, short-range communication.

Cameras: 200 MP Takes Center Stage

The standout feature of the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G is its 200 MP main camera, using a large 1/1.4-inch sensor with OIS. Xiaomi has implemented in-sensor zoom, enabling 2x and 4x optical-level zoom across multiple focal lengths (23mm to 92mm), which should make this phone very versatile for everyday photography. The main sensor is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 20 MP selfie camera.

Main Camera: 200 MP f/1.7 Samsung HPE sensor (1/1.4-inch size, OIS, 2x and 4x optical-level zoom, 16-in-1 pixel binning)

200 MP f/1.7 Samsung HPE sensor (1/1.4-inch size, OIS, 2x and 4x optical-level zoom, 16-in-1 pixel binning) Secondary Camera: 8 MP ultra-wide camera

8 MP ultra-wide camera Selfie Camera: 20 MP f/2.2

From early testing, the camera app feels responsive and packed with features. The large sensor promises strong detail retention, good dynamic range, and improved low-light performance. AI features such as triple-focal DAG HDR, and Dynamic Shots help enhance images and add creative flexibility. We’ll be testing camera performance more thoroughly in the full review, but on paper and in initial use, this is one of the most capable 200 MP camera systems in its segment.

For internal hardware, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra octa-core SoC, built on a 4nm process. The SoC packs a total of eight cores with a clock speed of up to 2.6 GHz (4 x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 cores + 4 x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores) and is paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

This chipset isn’t about chasing benchmark records, but in early hands-on usage, the phone feels smooth, responsive, and stable. App launches are quick, multitasking is consistent, and day-to-day usage – social media, navigation, streaming, and camera usage – feels effortless. We assume it should comfortably handle popular titles at medium to high settings with sustained performance. What bothers me is that the device still uses the UFS 2.2 at this price, and not the faster UFS 3.1 type storage, which usually can be seen in this segment.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G packs a 6,580 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is impressive considering the phone’s relatively slim 7.96 mm profile. Xiaomi claims the battery can retain 80% health even after 1,600 charge cycles, translating to roughly six years of usage. Charging is handled via 45W fast charging, which should comfortably top up the battery within a reasonable time.

Early Verdict – REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

From our early hands-on experience, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G feels like one of the most durable and camera-focused smartphones in the upper mid-range segment. It combines a large, high-quality 12-bit AMOLED display, a powerful 200 MP camera package, excellent durability with multiple IP ratings, and a long-life battery. We’ll be putting the cameras, battery life, and sustained performance through deeper testing in our full review, but as a first impression, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G looks like a strong, well-rounded upgrade in Xiaomi’s Note lineup.

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the REDMI Note 15 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-order starting 3rd February 2026, i.e., today on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards.

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd February 2026 (pre-order), i.e., today on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores

3rd February 2026 (pre-order), i.e., today on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards

Get REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G on Mi.com/in