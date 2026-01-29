Alongside the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi also launched the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G in India as part of the REDMI Note 15 Pro Series, bringing flagship-grade durability, a high-resolution camera system, and a premium AMOLED display to the sub-₹30,000 segment. The smartphone focuses on structural reinforcement, long-term battery endurance, and AI-powered imaging while maintaining a slim and refined design. Key highlights include 3rd gen 200 MP AI camera, 6,580 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC, 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K protection.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1,280) pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 12-bit color depth, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, delivering rich colors and strong contrast. For eye comfort, Xiaomi has included 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming along with DC dimming. Peak brightness reaches up to 3,200 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, featuring a volume boost mode for louder output without heavy distortion.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G features a reinforced chassis with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the display. The device has received SGS Premium Performance Certification, ensuring resistance against drops, crushing, and bending in real-world conditions. Xiaomi has equipped the phone with advanced IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, allowing it to withstand dust ingress and water immersion up to 2 meters for 24 hours. The phone also introduces Wet Touch 2.0, enabling reliable touch response even when the screen or hands are wet. The device measures 7.96 mm slim and is available in Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue color options.

Powering the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, built on a 4nm process, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is offered in 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and either in 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage options. On the software side, the device runs Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box. It supports AI features, including Google Gemini and Circle to Search, enabling AI-assisted search, contextual queries, and smarter interactions across apps.

The major highlight of the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G is the camera, equipped with a 200 MP primary camera using a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPE sensor with OIS support. The camera system supports in-sensor zoom, delivering 2x and 4x optical-level zoom across multiple focal lengths, ranging from 23mm to 92mm. An 8 MP ultra-wide camera complements the setup, while the front houses a 20 MP selfie camera capable of 1080p video recording.

Xiaomi has integrated several AI-driven imaging tools, including:

Triple-focal-length DAG HDR for improved dynamic range

AI Creativity Assistant for advanced post-processing

Dynamic Shots 2.0 for motion effects and object removal

Video recording is supported up to 4K resolution.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G packs a 6,580 mAh Silicon-Carbon (SiC) battery, marking the debut of this battery technology in the REDMI Note series. The phone supports 45W fast charging, along with 22.5W reverse charging. According to Xiaomi, the battery is designed to retain 80% capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which translates to roughly six years of typical usage, highlighting its long-term reliability focus. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor for remote control functionality.

The price for the REDMI Note 15 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-order starting 3rd February 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards.

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd February 2026 (pre-order) on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores

3rd February 2026 (pre-order) on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards

