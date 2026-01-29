realme has launched the realme Buds Clip in India, marking the brand’s entry into the clip-style open-ear true wireless earbuds category. Designed for long-wear comfort and situational awareness, the Buds Clip adopts an open-ear, clip-on form factor that rests around the auricle instead of sealing the ear canal, reducing pressure and ear fatigue during extended usage. The earbuds are launched alongside the realme P4 Power 5G, the largest battery smartphone ever in India, bringing a massive 10,001 mAh battery capacity.

Each earbud weighs just 5.3 grams and features a matte, frosted finish that resists sweat and oil, making it suitable for daily use and active routines. The earbuds use a titanium-fit memory metal C-bridge, offering both flexibility and durability. According to realme, the structure supports over 10,000 expansion cycles and 3,000 torsion resistance cycles.

The Buds Clip is available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold, with consistent colour treatment across materials. realme says the clip-style ergonomics ensure a secure and stable fit, even during long hours of wear. The Buds Clip also features IP55 dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and daily outdoor use.

The realme Buds Clip are equipped with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude drivers, tuned to deliver a balanced sound profile. realme’s NextBass algorithm enhances low-frequency response while maintaining vocal clarity, which is often a challenge with open-ear designs.

Additional audio technologies include 3D spatial audio for a wider soundstage and Sound-Leap directional technology, which focuses sound toward the ear to minimise leakage and improve listening privacy. For calls, the earbuds feature AI dual-mic environmental noise cancellation, designed to deliver clearer voice quality in indoor, outdoor, and transit environments.

The Buds Clip also integrates Gemini-powered AI voice assistance and Next AI real-time translation, supporting over 30 languages, positioning them as productivity-friendly earbuds for communication and travel. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4 (SBC/AAC), Dual-Device Connection 2.0, Swift Pair, and 45ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming and video. Usability features include touch controls, Find My Earbuds, loud-find support, and offline location tracking.

The earbuds deliver up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending total battery life to 36 hours. Each earbud houses a 45 mAh battery, while the case packs a 530 mAh battery. Charging is handled via USB Type-C, taking approximately 1 hour for the earbuds and 2 hours for earbuds and case combined.

The realme Buds Clip is priced at ₹5,999 and will be available from 5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores. As a part of a limited-time launch offer, buyers can avail an instant discount of ₹500, bringing the effective price down to ₹5,499.

realme Buds Clip Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹5,999

₹5,999 Availability: 5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores

5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹500 instant discount as a part of a limited-time launch offer

₹500 instant discount as a part of a limited-time launch offer Effective Price: ₹5,499

