realme India has launched the realme P4 Power 5G, introducing what the company claims is the largest smartphone battery ever offered in the country. The new P-series smartphone brings a massive 10,001 mAh battery, a 144 Hz curved AMOLED display, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chip, positioning it as a battery-first mid-range smartphone focused on long-term endurance and sustained performance. The P4 Power is launched alongside the open-ear-designed realme Buds Clip, the brand’s first entry into the clip-style open-ear true wireless earbuds category.

The biggest talking point of the realme P4 Power 5G is its 10,001 mAh Titan Battery, making it the first smartphone in India to cross the 10,000 mAh mark. The battery uses Next-Gen Silicon-Carbon Anode technology, a Dual-Layer Coating Process, and a C-Pack Protection Board Design, which realme claims improves battery lifespan, efficiency, and safety.

The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which realme says can deliver half a day’s power in just 5 minutes. It also supports 55W PPS charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging, allowing power to be supplied directly to the system during gaming to reduce heat and battery wear.

realme claims the battery can retain over 80% health even after four years of usage. The P4 Power is also said to be the world’s first 10,000 mAh+ smartphone to pass a military-grade shock test and carries TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification.

A key highlight of the realme P4 Power is its TransView Design, co-created in collaboration with students from Pearl Academy. The design language focuses on visual transparency, allowing internal elements to subtly influence the exterior aesthetics. According to realme, the design represents clarity, transformation, and self-expression, particularly aimed at Gen Z users.

The realme P4 Power 5G sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The panel uses a curved “HyperGlow 4D Curve+” design and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone is available in Trans Orange, Trans Silver, and Trans Blue color options. Despite housing a massive battery, the device weighs 219 grams and measures 9.08 mm in thickness.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC, built on a 4nm process. realme pairs the chipset with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip, which is designed to improve frame stability, power efficiency, and gaming performance. The company claims support for 90 FPS gameplay in BGMI along with up to 16% lower power consumption during gaming.

The phone comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion up to 14 GB, along with UFS 3.1 storage. Thermal management is handled by a 7,000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, aimed at maintaining stable performance during extended gaming sessions and high-resolution video recording.

On the camera front, the realme P4 Power 5G features a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The setup supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and includes several AI-based shooting modes such as AI Landscape. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16 MP Sony IMX480 front camera, capable of recording up to 1080p video at 30 fps.

The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box with realme UI 7.0 on top. realme has confirmed that the P4 Power will receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates, aligning it with the brand’s current mid-range software policy.

Commenting on the launch, Francis Wong, CMO, realme India, said, “With the launch of the realme P4 Power 5G – India’s first & biggest 10001 mAh battery smartphone, we aren’t just following a trend – we are dictating the new industry standard for endurance. This is a no-compromise device that pairs segment-leading performance with a bold, functional aesthetic. Combined with the realme Buds Clip, realme is empowering the modern user with an intelligent style-driven ecosystem. Through Flipkart’s wide customer base, we are scaling this breakthrough across the nation. The realme P4 Power 5G represents true freedom – providing our users with the uninterrupted power to outpace the ordinary and stay connected entirely on their own terms.”

Kanchan Mishra, Vice President, Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is excited to partner with realme to launch the P4 Power 5G in India. As one of India’s first and biggest 10,001mAh battery smartphones, the device represents a meaningful step forward in addressing consumer demand for long-lasting, dependable power. This partnership brings together realme’s innovation-led approach and Flipkart’s commitment to delivering differentiated, value-driven smartphones to customers across the country. Through this launch, Flipkart continues to strengthen its smartphone portfolio with products designed for today’s always-connected users, while ensuring a seamless and trusted shopping experience nationwide.”

The realme P4 Power starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹32,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available from 5th February 2026 at 12 PM till 7th February 2026 at 11:59 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include up to ₹5,999 as first sale benefits (₹2,000 bank or exchange discount, additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on realme devices, free 4-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999), and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

