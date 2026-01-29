realme has stepped into the open-ear, clip-style true wireless category with the launch of the realme Buds Clip in India. Unlike conventional in-ear TWS earbuds that rely on silicone tips and ear canal sealing, the Buds Clip take a different route altogether – focusing on comfort, long wearability, and situational awareness. Priced at ₹5,999 (with launch offers bringing it down to ₹5,499), the realme Buds Clip target users who want audio companionship throughout the day without the fatigue that often comes with traditional earbuds. We’ve spent time using the realme Buds Clip as part of daily routines – calls, commuting, casual music listening, and extended wear, and here’s how they hold up in real-world usage. Take a look at our full realme Buds Clip review.

Design, Build Quality & Ergonomics

The defining feature of the realme Buds Clip is its clip-style open-ear design. Instead of sitting inside the ear canal, each earbud gently clips around the auricle, allowing sound to be directed toward the ear while keeping the ear open. This immediately changes the wearing experience – there’s no pressure buildup, no ear fatigue, and no sense of isolation from your surroundings.

I really like the direction realme has taken with the Buds Clip. The clip-on open-ear design is refreshing. They’re super comfortable, lightweight, and you almost forget you’re wearing them after a while. The titanium C-bridge feels solid and premium, and the fit is surprisingly secure even while walking or moving around.

Comfort is clearly the priority here, and for long hours of wear – office work, commuting, or even light workouts – the clip-style ergonomics prove to be one of the biggest strengths of this design. Each earbud weighs just 5.3 grams, making them feel almost invisible once worn. The Buds Clip also offers IP55 dust and sweat-resistant protection.

We got the Titanium Gold color variant – the Buds Clip is available in two color options – Titanium Black and Titanium Gold, both of which carry a subtle, understated aesthetic that works well in professional as well as casual settings. The front side offers a ring light LED power indicator, and the bottom side offers a USB Type-C port for charging and a pairing button.

The matte, frosted finish case not only looks clean and minimal but also does a good job of resisting sweat, oil, and fingerprints. The earbuds, however, are glossy at the ends, making them a bit slippery. realme has used a titanium-fit memory metal C-bridge, which provides flexibility while maintaining structural integrity. According to the company, the mechanism supports over 10,000 expansion cycles and 3,000 torsion resistance cycles, and in daily use, the clip feels reassuringly sturdy without being rigid.

Hardware, Audio Performance & Features

Open-ear earbuds often struggle with sound delivery, especially bass response, but realme has put noticeable effort into addressing this. The Buds Clip are equipped with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude drivers, tuned using realme’s NextBass algorithm. The technology offers up to 85dB full device sound pressure and up to 100% low-frequency sound pressure boost.

The soundstage feels open and airy, helped by 3D spatial audio, which adds a sense of depth when watching videos or listening to live recordings. realme’s Sound-Leap directional technology plays an important role here – it focuses sound toward the ear to reduce leakage, making the listening experience more personal than expected from an open-ear form factor.

While you won’t get the deep, rumbling bass of sealed in-ear earbuds, the low-end response is surprisingly present for an open design, and vocals remain clear and well-defined. No support for LDHC or LDAC high-quality audio is present; the earbuds rather offer standard AAC and SBC codecs.

For calls, the Buds Clip uses AI dual-mic environmental noise cancellation, and call clarity is consistently good across indoor and outdoor environments. Voices come through cleanly, and background noise is handled reasonably well for this category.

Smart features are another highlight. The earbuds support a Gemini-powered AI voice assistant and Next AI real-time translation, covering more than 30 languages – a useful addition for meetings, travel, or multilingual conversations. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 5.4, with support for Dual-Device Connection 2.0, allowing seamless switching between two connected devices.

Additional features include Swift Pair, Find My Earbuds, loud-find support, and offline location tracking. Gamers and video consumers will appreciate the 45ms ultra-low latency mode, which keeps audio and visuals well in sync. Touch controls include double-tap to play/pause or answer/end calls, and triple-tap to skip tracks or reject calls.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme Buds Clip offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending total usage to 36 hours. Each earbud houses a 45 mAh battery, while the case packs a 530 mAh cell. Charging is handled via USB Type-C, taking around 1 hour to fully charge the earbuds and about 2 hours for the earbuds and case together.

In everyday use, this translates to multiple days of usage without needing to reach for the charger – especially if you’re using them for calls, podcasts, and background music rather than constant high-volume playback. While 36 hours of runtime is decent, that’s not the best you can get in a sub-₹5,000 budget. Some traditional TWS earbuds offer more than 50 hours of total playback in lower price.

Verdict – realme Buds Clip Review

The realme Buds Clip is not trying to replace traditional in-ear TWS earbuds – and that’s exactly why they work. They are designed for a specific kind of user: someone who values comfort, long wearability, and awareness of their surroundings just as much as audio quality. The Buds Clip seems more of a lifestyle product – focused on comfort, convenience, and smart everyday usability over traditional in-ear isolation.

The open-ear, clip-style design genuinely delivers on reduced ear fatigue, while the lightweight build, titanium-fit structure, and stable ergonomics make them easy to wear for hours at a time. I also like the fact that you stay aware of your surroundings, which makes it great for commuting, office use, and casual activities. For users who want something different, this actually makes a lot of sense.

Audio performance is well-tuned for the form factor, with clear vocals, balanced mids, and a surprisingly competent bass response for an open design. Add to that smart features like AI translation, dual-device connectivity, low-latency mode, and dependable battery life, and the Buds Clip carve out a clear identity of their own.

The realme Buds Clip is ideal for users who spend long hours on calls, work in shared environments, commute frequently, or simply don’t enjoy the sealed-in feel of traditional earbuds. If comfort and all-day usability are your top priorities, the realme Buds Clip are a refreshing and practical alternative in the TWS space. Go for it!

realme Buds Clip – Where To Buy

The realme Buds Clip is priced at ₹5,999 and will be available from 5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores. As a part of a limited-time launch offer, buyers can avail an instant discount of ₹500, bringing the effective price down to ₹5,499.

Price: ₹5,999

₹5,999 Availability: 5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores

5th February 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹500 instant discount as a part of a limited-time launch offer

₹500 instant discount as a part of a limited-time launch offer Effective Price: ₹5,499

Get realme Buds Clip on realme.com/in

Know More About realme Buds Clip on realme.com/in