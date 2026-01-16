realme has confirmed the India launch of the realme Buds Clip, marking the brand’s entry into the clip-style open-ear audio category. The new earbuds are expected to debut in the country by the end of January, expanding realme’s audio portfolio beyond its existing in-ear and over-ear offerings.

The realme Buds Clip feature an open-ear design, differing from conventional in-ear earphones that use silicone tips to seal the ear canal. Instead, the clip-style structure rests on the outer ear, allowing sound to be delivered without fully blocking ambient noise.

According to realme, this design brings two key advantages:

Reduced ear fatigue: The absence of an ear canal seal is intended to provide a pressure-free experience, making the earbuds more comfortable for extended use.

Improved situational awareness: Ambient sounds remain audible, which can be useful for users who need to stay alert to their surroundings, such as commuters, runners, or office users.

realme positions the Buds Clip as an audio solution for users who prefer comfort and awareness over complete sound isolation. The open-ear approach is aimed at active lifestyles and multitasking scenarios where traditional noise-cancelling earphones may feel restrictive.

The minimalist design suggests the earbuds are meant to blend easily into daily routines, whether used during work, travel, or light exercise.

The realme Buds Clip has already been introduced in global markets, revealing some core specifications, including:

NextBass audio algorithm

Lightweight 5.3 grams per earbud design

Up to 36 hours of total battery life

realme has confirmed that the realme Buds Clip will launch in India by the end of January. The earbuds are expected to arrive alongside the upcoming realme P4 Power 5G smartphone, likely in the last week of the month. Pricing and India-specific availability details are yet to be announced.