realme has begun teasing the launch of the realme P4 Power 5G in India, confirming it as the next addition to its P-Series lineup. Early promotional material positions the device as a battery-focused smartphone, highlighting charging capabilities, thermal management, and long-term durability ahead of its official unveiling.

The brand’s teaser prominently highlights a “mAAAAAhsive” battery, indicating that battery capacity will be the phone’s key selling point. realme claims the P4 Power 5G can deliver up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge, aiming to outperform competitors that often require multiple charges within the same time frame.

Another standout feature is the 27W reverse charging, which is notably higher than the typical 5W – 10W reverse charging offered by most smartphones. This allows the device to function as a power source for other phones or accessories. The phone also supports Bypass Charging, enabling it to draw power directly from the charger during demanding tasks like gaming, reducing heat buildup, and preserving battery health.

Despite housing a large battery, realme describes the P4 Power 5G as “Pocket Friendly,” with a confirmed weight of 218 grams. The teaser also suggests consistent performance, claiming the phone can maintain its maximum refresh rate without dropping to 60 Hz for power savings. realme further highlights stable frame rates and effective thermal control, stating the device remains cool even when battery levels fall to 10%.

Another notable claim is a promised “8 Years” longevity, though realme has not yet clarified whether this refers to battery lifespan, durability standards, or overall device usability.

realme has confirmed that the realme P4 Power 5G will be a Flipkart Unique product, continuing its partnership with the e-commerce platform for the P-series. The phone is expected to launch later this month, with more details, including the exact launch date and full specifications, expected to be revealed soon.

Know More About realme P4 Power 5G on realme.com/in