Nothing has announced plans to open its first flagship store in India, with Bengaluru confirmed as the host city. The move marks a key milestone in the London-based consumer technology brand’s expansion strategy in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Following teasers earlier this week, Nothing has now shared additional visuals that further hint at the store’s design direction. The latest teaser showcases a transparent glass display box containing a golden-brown architectural model of a prominent Bengaluru landmark, reinforcing the city’s importance to the brand. In the background, a smaller glass enclosure features models of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, labelled “London,” symbolically linking the brand’s origins with its new flagship destination.

Until now, Nothing has primarily relied on online sales channels and limited-time pop-up experiences in India. The upcoming Bengaluru flagship will be the company’s first permanent standalone retail store in the country, signalling a shift toward deeper, long-term engagement with Indian consumers.

According to the company, the flagship store will serve as a dedicated space to showcase Nothing’s growing product portfolio. Visitors will be able to experience the brand’s distinctive, transparent, and industrial design philosophy firsthand, along with its interconnected ecosystem of smartphones and audio products.

Nothing’s move into brick-and-mortar retail reflects a broader industry trend where digital-first technology brands are investing in physical spaces to strengthen customer relationships. By offering a hands-on environment, the company aims to give users a clearer sense of how its hardware, software, and design language come together in real-world use.

At present, Nothing has not revealed the exact location within Bengaluru or a confirmed opening date for the flagship store. The company has stated that more details will be shared in the coming weeks.