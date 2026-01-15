realme has confirmed that it will introduce the realme Neo8 in China on 22nd January, expanding its Neo series lineup. The company has already begun teasing key highlights of the device, positioning it as a performance-focused smartphone with a strong emphasis on display technology and gaming.

One of the biggest highlights of the realme Neo8 is its 165 Hz Samsung Sky Display, making it the world’s first smartphone to feature this panel. The display uses Samsung’s M14 luminescent material and supports native 165 FPS gaming modes for select titles such as CrossFire: Mobile, Delta Force, and Peacekeeper Elite, according to the company.

realme has also detailed its focus on eye comfort. The Neo8 will feature “Green Field Eye Protection” technology with full-brightness DC dimming, where brightness changes only once per frame. This approach is designed to reduce eye strain compared to traditional PWM dimming. The display reportedly achieves an SVM value as low as 0.05, making it nearly flicker-free at full brightness.

Additional display features include hardware-level low blue light protection, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification, and an automatic color temperature adjustment system similar to Apple’s True Tone, which adapts screen tones based on ambient lighting.

In terms of design, realme has already revealed a transparent RGB aesthetic with the return of its signature Awakening Halo lighting element, continuing the brand’s distinctive visual identity in the Neo series.

While realme has officially confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, leaked specifications suggest the Neo8 could feature a 6.71-inch 1.5K LTPO quad-curved display with up to 165 Hz refresh rate, configurations with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP (3.7x telephoto) sensors, along with a 50 MP front camera. Other expected features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP69K-rated durability, and a large 7,200 mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

realme is expected to reveal full specifications, pricing, and availability details when the Neo8 officially launches on 22nd January 2026.