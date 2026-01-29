realme India has launched its battery powerhouse smartphone – the realme P4 Power 5G, expanding its India-exclusive P-Series. The smartphone is built around one defining idea, uncompromising battery life, powered by a massive 10,001 mAh Titan battery and a dual-chip performance architecture. Highlights include a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra with a secondary HyperVision+ AI chip, smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display, new TransView design, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, bypass charging support, and realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with AI features. We spent time using the realme P4 Power as a daily driver, testing its battery behaviour, sustained performance, gaming stability, and overall usability – here’s our realme P4 Power review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme P4 Power immediately stands out – not because it’s flashy in the conventional sense, but because it carries a design story that feels intentional and fresh. This is the first realme smartphone where a student-led concept has directly shaped the final commercial design, and that influence is clearly visible. Co-created with Pearl Academy, the P4 Power embraces a “by the youth, for the youth” philosophy, positioning the phone as an expression of identity rather than just another slab of hardware.

TransView Design: Youth-Led Visual Identity

At the heart of the phone’s design is realme’s TransView Design, a concept that revolves around transparency and visible structure. Instead of hiding everything behind opaque finishes, the design subtly exposes internal-inspired patterns, symbolising openness, clarity, and transformation. The upper section of the rear panel features a crystal-like window effect that hints at internal components, while the lower portion transitions into a matte, textured finish that improves grip and reduces fingerprints.

This two-part back design strikes a balance between boldness and usability. It feels expressive without being overly loud, making it appealing to users who want something visually distinct but still practical for everyday use. The phone is available in Trans Silver, Trans Orange, and Trans Blue, each reinforcing the transparency-inspired theme in its own way.

For a phone built around a massive battery, the overall ergonomics are handled surprisingly well. The quad-curved back and curved display edges help soften the footprint in hand, making the device feel smoother and more manageable than its dimensions might suggest. Despite housing a 10,001 mAh battery, the realme P4 Power maintains a relatively controlled form factor (9.08mm + 219 grams). Yes, the weight is noticeable – especially if you’re coming from a lighter phone – but it feels evenly distributed

The curved display and contoured back panel help with long-term comfort; there are no sharp edges, and the phone sits securely in the hand. The construction isn’t glass back + metal frames, but the build eventually gives a durable factor and well-finished feel. Button placement is familiar and practical, with the power and volume keys on the right edge.

1.5K AMOLED Display with Smooth 144 Hz Refresh Rate

On the front, the realme P4 Power sports a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ design with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display supplied by BOE, delivering a high screen-to-body ratio of 94%. The panel offers a 1.5K resolution (1,280 x 2,800 pixels, 453 ppi), multiple refresh rates up to 144 Hz (60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz), touch sampling of up to 240 Hz, and High Brightness Mode (HBM) up to 1,800 nits, while peak APL brightness goes all the way up to 6,500 nits, making outdoor visibility excellent under sunlight.

Color reproduction is equally impressive, with 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors) and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, resulting in rich colors and smooth gradients. The contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 ensures deep blacks and strong separation between light and dark areas. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, adding an extra layer of durability against daily wear. The smartphone also offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant protection.

The display also supports PWM + DC dimming, automatically switching based on brightness levels to reduce eye strain. Low-flicker eye protection can be toggled on or off, and features like Eye Protection Mode, Sleep Mode, and adaptive brightness are all present.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme P4 Power runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, delivering a clean, stable, and efficiency-focused software experience. Since the P4 Power shares the same core software platform as realme’s higher-end devices (realme 16 Pro+), it benefits from the same system-level optimisations and AI-driven features, tuned here with a clear emphasis on battery longevity, sustained performance, and long-hour usability. realme has confirmed that the P4 Power will receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates, aligning it with the brand’s current mid-range software policy.

The realme UI 7.0 on the P4 Power maintains a clean and uncluttered interface, with ample customisation options for home screen layouts, icon styles, system animations, Always-On Display elements, and visual effects. Importantly, system apps are well-optimised, and background activity is handled intelligently, helping preserve battery life during long standby and heavy-use periods.

Despite being positioned as a battery-first smartphone, the UI never feels stripped down. Animations are smooth, transitions are consistent, and the system maintains a balanced approach between responsiveness and power efficiency – an important factor given the phone’s marathon-use positioning.

At the core of realme UI 7.0 is the Flux Engine, realme’s first system-level optimisation framework. Rather than focusing solely on visual polish, Flux Engine works across scheduling, animations, and app-resource management to deliver smoother interactions with controlled power consumption.

The engine is built around three key components:

Flux Animation Framework – Enables interruptible and parallel animations, ensuring smooth transitions even when rapidly switching apps or multitasking.

– Enables interruptible and parallel animations, ensuring smooth transitions even when rapidly switching apps or multitasking. Flux Scheduling Algorithm – Dynamically manages frame delivery and system load based on real-time usage, helping maintain stable performance without unnecessary power drain.

– Dynamically manages frame delivery and system load based on real-time usage, helping maintain stable performance without unnecessary power drain. FluxBooster Architecture – Improves communication between apps, memory, and system processes, enhancing responsiveness during prolonged use.

In daily usage, this translates into a UI that feels consistently smooth over time, rather than fast initially and sluggish later. Even after hours of navigation, gaming, media streaming, and background syncing, the system maintains stability without aggressive slowdowns.

NEXT AI Features

realme groups its AI capabilities under the NEXT AI umbrella, covering AI Efficiency, AI Gaming, and AI Imaging, all of which play a role in how the P4 Power behaves over extended usage cycles.

AI Gaming Coach works alongside the HyperVision+ AI chip to deliver real-time gameplay insights, performance alerts, and smart reminders without being intrusive.

AI Efficiency features help manage background tasks and system resources intelligently, reducing unnecessary drain during idle and mixed usage.

AI Recording & AI Translate enable real-time voice transcription and language translation, useful for meetings, lectures, and travel scenarios, running efficiently in the background.

These AI features are tuned more toward practical usefulness and efficiency, rather than heavy visual effects, aligning well with the phone’s long battery life philosophy.

Google Gemini Live Integration

The realme P4 Power also supports Google Gemini Live, bringing contextual AI assistance directly into the system. Users can interact with Gemini using voice or by sharing their camera feed to:

Identify objects or text in real time

Ask contextual questions based on what the camera sees

Get explanations, suggestions, or ideas through natural conversation

This integration adds an extra layer of everyday intelligence without significantly impacting performance or battery life.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme P4 Power 5G takes a very different approach from most mid-range smartphones launching in 2026. Instead of chasing headline benchmark scores or aggressive performance tuning, realme has built the P4 Power around a single, clear philosophy: endurance-first performance. At the center of this strategy is a massive 10,001 mAh Titan battery, paired with a dual-chip architecture designed to deliver consistent performance over long periods rather than short bursts. After spending extended time using the device as a daily driver and pushing it through gaming and heavy workloads, it’s evident that the P4 Power prioritises stability, predictability, and long-term usability.

At its core, the realme P4 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G octa-core SoC, fabricated on a 4nm process. The Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G features an octa-core 64-bit CPU configuration (4 + 4 cores), divided into performance and efficiency clusters:

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz

ARM Mali-G615 MP2 GPU

MediaTek NPU 655 for AI workloads

Built on an advanced 4nm manufacturing process

The realme P4 Power is paired with LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 2,133 MHz and UFS 3.1 storage (2-lane HS-Gear4), ensuring smooth and consistent everyday performance. It is available in 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB configurations, using a dual-channel (2-channel) memory layout for better data throughput. realme also supports dynamic RAM expansion, allowing users to allocate virtual RAM depending on the variant – up to 10 GB on the 8 GB model and up to 14 GB on the 12 GB model. Out of the box, users get approximately 104 GB usable storage on the 128 GB variant and around 232 GB on the 256 GB variant, which is ample for apps, games, and media.

While the chipset itself sits firmly in the upper mid-range category, what differentiates the P4 Power is its dual-chip setup. Alongside the Dimensity 7400 Ultra, realme has added its HyperVision+ AI chip, which plays a supporting but crucial role. Instead of burdening the primary SoC with all performance and optimisation tasks, realme uses the secondary AI chip to assist with:

Frame pacing and frame-rate stabilisation

Power distribution during gaming

Display and visual optimisation

Thermal load balancing under sustained workloads

This division of labour allows the Dimensity 7400 Ultra to focus on core processing and rendering while the HyperVision+ AI chip manages performance consistency behind the scenes. From a hardware standpoint, this approach makes sense for a device designed around marathon usage rather than peak bursts.

In day-to-day usage, the realme P4 Power feels consistently smooth and responsive. App launches are quick, multitasking is stable, and background apps remain active longer than usual. Because the phone isn’t aggressively conserving power, the system doesn’t constantly throttle or kill processes, which noticeably improves the everyday experience.

Gaming is where the dual-chip architecture truly shows its value.

BGMI runs at 90 FPS in Smooth + Extreme+ settings with stable frame delivery, while the HDR High settings run the game at 40 FPS with consistent frame delivery

Asphalt Legends maintains high refresh gameplay using Hyper Motion support

Call of Duty: Mobile remains smooth during extended sessions

Other games like Genshin Impact, Marvel Future Fight, Dead Trigger 2, and Shadow Fight 4 showed no lag; all ran smoothly.

Rather than chasing the highest possible FPS for short durations, the phone prioritises frame stability over time. Long gaming sessions show minimal fluctuation instead of the common pattern of early peak performance followed by throttling.

The HyperVision+ AI chip assists in maintaining consistent frame pacing, reducing sudden dips, while the Dimensity 7400 Ultra handles rendering and core processing duties. Thermal management is impressively controlled by the 7,000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, especially considering the phone’s battery size. Even during prolonged gaming sessions, surface temperatures remain comfortable, and throttling is gradual rather than abrupt.

Cameras

The realme P4 Power doesn’t position itself as a camera-first smartphone, but it delivers a competent and versatile imaging setup that comfortably covers everyday photography and video needs. realme’s approach here is practical: focus on reliability, stabilization, and consistency rather than chasing extreme megapixel counts or niche lenses.

The phone features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of:

50 MP primary camera (Sony IMX882, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 2-axis OIS)

8 MP ultra-wide camera (112° Field of View)

16 MP selfie camera (Sony IMX480)

This setup clearly prioritizes a stable main shooter – the 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor serves as the backbone of the camera system. In daylight, the camera captures detailed images with balanced colors and controlled contrast. The processing leans toward a natural look rather than aggressive sharpening or saturation, which works well for landscapes, street photography, and everyday shots.

OIS makes a noticeable difference in real-world usage. Photos remain sharp even in slightly challenging lighting, and handheld shots are more forgiving when shooting on the move. HDR handling is consistent, managing highlights and shadows without blowing out bright areas or crushing details.

Low-light performance benefits from the combination of optical stabilization and realme’s multi-frame processing. Night shots retain usable detail with controlled noise, and exposure remains steady without overly flattening the scene. While it’s not a flagship-level night camera, it performs confidently for its class.

The camera also supports a High-Resolution mode (up to 50 MP) and 20x digital zoom. As expected, the usable zoom range sits closer to the lower end, with best results up to around 5x, while higher zoom levels are more situational.

The 8 MP ultra-wide camera offers a 112° field of view, making it suitable for landscapes, architecture, and group shots. Detail levels are understandably lower than the main sensor, and there’s no autofocus, but distortion correction is handled reasonably well. It’s a practical secondary camera rather than a highlight feature, but it does the job for casual wide-angle shots.

The 16 MP front camera focuses on reliability rather than flair. Selfies come out well-exposed with natural skin tones, and portrait mode delivers acceptable edge detection in most scenarios. The fixed-focus setup means it’s best suited for standard selfie distances.

The downside is main camera is capped at 4K at 30 fps, not the 60 fps while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30 fps. If you are a creator or vlogger and want a smooth video shooting, this might not fit; you might want to get a device with 4K video recording at 60 fps on the rear camera and 4K shooting on the front side.

On the flip side, you get slow-motion up to 240 fps, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, and Pro Video mode. The camera can be well-suited for travel videos and casual vlogging. The camera app offers modes like Night, Street, Food, Tilt-Shift, Long Exposure, Underwater, and AI Landscape, giving users creative flexibility.

Here are some shots that we took with the realme P4 Power’s cameras.

realme P4 Power Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The biggest talking point of the realme P4 Power 5G is its 10,001 mAh Titan Battery, making it the first smartphone in India to cross the 10,000 mAh mark. The P4 Power is also said to be the world’s first 10,000 mAh+ smartphone to pass a military-grade shock test and carries TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification. The battery uses Next-Gen Silicon-Carbon Anode technology, a Dual-Layer Coating Process, and a C-Pack Protection Board Design, which realme claims improves battery lifespan, efficiency, and safety.

The 10,001 mAh Titan battery isn’t just a headline feature – it fundamentally changes how the phone behaves. With such a large power reserve, the system doesn’t need aggressive power-saving measures. Performance stays consistent even at lower battery percentages, and battery drain feels predictable rather than erratic. Battery performance is the defining pillar of the realme P4 Power 5G.

With its massive 10,001 mAh battery, realme isn’t just aiming for long endurance – it’s redefining how users interact with their phone on a daily basis. In everyday usage, the realme P4 Power consistently delivers two full days of usage for most users. While realme’s lab claims already sound impressive – up to 32.5 hours of YouTube playback, 11.7 hours of BGMI, and 21+ hours of navigation, the real-world usage reinforces these numbers. For many users, this effectively removes the need to carry a power bank. realme claims the battery can retain over 80% health even after four years of usage. The brand also offers a free 4-year battery warranty (worth ₹2,999) as a part of first sale benefit.

In practical testing, heavy mixed usage (gaming, navigation, video streaming, social media, calls, and camera use) comfortably stretched close to two full days. Long gaming sessions delivered 10+ hours of screen-on time across multiple sessions, while idle drain remained minimal, with background activity and standby power usage well-controlled. Battery percentage drops steadily instead of falling in sudden chunks, even when switching between demanding and light tasks.

The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which realme says can deliver half a day’s power in just 5 minutes. It also supports 55W PPS charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging, allowing power to be supplied directly to the system during gaming to reduce heat and battery wear. A major contributor here is bypass charging, which allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger during gaming instead of routing it through the battery. This reduces heat buildup, protects battery health, and helps maintain stable performance when plugged in.

Verdict – realme P4 Power Review

The realme P4 Power 5G stands out by doing something refreshingly different in a segment crowded with spec-chasing devices. realme has built the P4 Power around real-world endurance and sustained performance, and that focus clearly shows in everyday usage.

The highlight is undoubtedly the massive 10,001 mAh battery, which fundamentally changes how the phone behaves under load. Whether it’s extended gaming, navigation, streaming, or heavy multitasking, the P4 Power delivers a long-lasting battery life with fast performance. Combined with bypass charging, strong thermal control, and system-level optimisation, the phone feels designed for marathon usage.

Performance from the Dimensity 7400 Ultra + HyperVision+ AI dual-chip setup is stable and consistent. The curved AMOLED display with 144 Hz high refresh rate is surprisingly smooth, realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, brings a clean, responsive experience with meaningful AI features and system optimisations. Overall, the realme P4 Power 5G is built for users who value battery reliability, long gaming sessions, fast performance, and fewer charging worries.

If endurance is your top priority and you want a smartphone that just keeps going day after day, the realme P4 Power stands out as the most promising battery powerhouse with practical and purpose-built options in its category. The price starts at ₹23,999, combined with launch offers and discounts.

realme P4 Power 5G – Where To Buy

The realme P4 Power starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹32,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available from 5th February 2026 at 12 PM till 7th February 2026 at 11:59 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include up to ₹5,999 as first sale benefits (₹2,000 bank or exchange discount, additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on realme devices, free 4-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999), and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹32,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹32,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 5th February 2026 at 12 PM till 7th February 2026 at 11:59 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, and Flipkart.com

5th February 2026 at 12 PM till 7th February 2026 at 11:59 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, and Flipkart.com Offers: Up to ₹5,999 first sale benefits (₹2,000 bank or exchange discount, additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on realme devices, free 4-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999), 6 months no-cost EMI

Get realme P4 Power 5G on realme.com/in