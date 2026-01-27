vivo India has expanded its flagship lineup with the launch of the vivo X200T, a new addition to the X200 Series that focuses on delivering a premium all-round experience. The vivo X200T brings together a large 1.5K AMOLED display, ZEISS-backed triple 50 MP cameras, the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, and a huge 6,200 mAh battery with both 90W wired + 40W wireless charging. Other highlights include a 1.5K AMOLED display with 5,000 nits, an IP68 + IP69 rated 7.99mm slim premium glass-back design, OriginOS 16 backed with AI features, and 5 + 7 years of long-term software updates. We spent some time with the vivo X200T shortly after launch, and here are our early hands-on impressions.

vivo X200T Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, Q10 PLUS Light-Emitting Material, P3 wide color gamut, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 205 grams weight

vivo X200T, Quick Start Guide, USB Cable, Charger, Eject Tool, Phone Case, Protective Film (applied), Warranty Card Price: ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 27th January 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking), 3rd February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

27th January 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking), 3rd February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: ₹5,000 instant cashback or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, free 1-year extended warranty for online channels; ₹5,000 instant cashback, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI (selected partners only) or up to ₹5,000 upgrade bonus, additional ₹1,000 off student discount, free one-year extended warranty for offline channels. An 18-month free Jio Gemini Pro offer, up to 40% off on V-shield screen damage protection plan, up to 70% Assured Buyback at ₹599 (SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Amex, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, UPI)

Right out of the box, the vivo X200T feels like a proper premium smartphone wrapped in a 7.99mm slim design weighing around 203 grams (Seaside Lilac variant). The X200T is likely a toned-down variant of its elder sibling, the vivo X200 Pro. The phone is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black, and both color options lean towards a clean, elegant aesthetic rather than flashy or overly aggressive styling. Like the X200 and X200 Pro, you can see the circular camera module on the rear side with three 50 MP ZIESS lenses, making a strong camera-centric impression.

On the design front, the vivo X200T features a matte-finished glass back with curved edges paired with solid metal side frames, giving it a refined and sturdy in-hand feel. The matte glass back resists fingerprints well and adds to the premium character of the device. The X200T comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, high-pressure water jets, and even submersion.

Flipping the phone, you can see a gorgeous 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels, 460 ppi pixel density) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is a Q10 PLUS panel with 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors) and support for the P3 wide color gamut. The first thing that stands out is the brightness – vivo claims up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, delivering excellent clarity and contrast, and in real-world usage, the display is extremely legible even under bright daylight.

The bezels are slim, and the curved edges blend seamlessly into the frame, giving the phone a very immersive look from the front. There’s also a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display, which is fast, accurate, and feels more premium than traditional optical sensors. Simply put, this is a display that feels made for media consumption – ideal for Netflix, YouTube, gaming, and long browsing sessions.

For internals, the vivo X200T is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, a flagship chip with a peak clock speed of 3.73 GHz. It’s paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage (up to 512 GB), which places it firmly in flagship territory. The Dimensity 9400+ is equipped with a total of 8 cores (1 + 3 + 4) with 1x ARM Cortex-X925 at 3.73 GHz, 3x ARM Cortex-X4 at 3.3 GHz, and 4x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz.

The chip is also backed by the MediaTek NPU 890 (50 TOPS) and an ARM Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 (12-core, 1612 MHz) GPU, which means the phone is well-equipped for AI features, gaming, and heavy workloads. Thermal performance is handled by a 4,500mm² VC cooling system.

In early use, the phone feels extremely fast and fluid. App launches are instant, multitasking is smooth, and switching between apps like Chrome, Instagram, YouTube, and Camera is impressive. The phone stayed cool even while streaming, navigating, and doing camera-heavy tasks. Long gaming sessions will need deeper testing, but early signs point towards stable performance.

The vivo X200T runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and vivo has committed to an excellent update policy – 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of Android security updates. The shift from FunTouch OS to OriginOS is noticeable. The UI feels completely new, modern, and fluid, and comes packed with useful features. There are several AI-based tools aimed at productivity, image processing, and system optimisation. Animations are smooth, and the overall experience feels well-optimised for a flagship device.

Despite its slim profile, the vivo X200T packs a massive 6,200 mAh battery, which is larger than what several flagships offer in this price segment. vivo claims up to 35 hours of YouTube playback and around 6 hours of video recording. The phone supports 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging as well as 40W wireless fast charging. We expect the vivo X200T to last easily between one-and-a-half to two days for most users on mixed usage. The inclusion of fast wireless charging (40W) for this segment is also a big plus.

Triple 50 MP Cameras with ZEISS Tuning

Cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the vivo X200T. The phone features a triple 50 MP camera setup, all backed by ZEISS optics and ZEISS T* coating.

Rear Cameras:

50 MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 (main) with OIS

50 MP Samsung JN1 15mm autofocus (ultra-wide)

50MP Sony IMX882 (periscope telephoto) with 3x optical zoom and OIS

Front Cameras:

32 MP selfie camera with 4K video support

The camera system supports

Multi-Focal HD Portrait

Up to 100x ZEISS HyperZoom

Up to 20x telephoto macro

ZEISS color science and vivo’s Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0

In the camera department, the vivo X200T is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP main sensor sized at 1/1.56-inch utilizing the Sony IMX921 and f/1.57 aperture with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The second 50 MP camera is an ultra-wide-angle 15mm autofocus shooter with f/2.0 aperture utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor sized at 1/2.76-inch. The third 50 MP camera is a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with f/2.57 aperture utilizing the Sony IMX882 sensor sized at 1/1.95-inch.

On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL KD1 sensor sized at 1/3.44-inch. The camera offers Multi-Focal HD Portrait with 70mm periscope telephoto 3x optical zoom, up to 20x telephoto macro, and up to 100x ZEISS HyperZoom. The camera is co-engineered with ZEISS optics with ZEISS T* coating, and offers vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0.

From early testing, the camera app is feature-rich and responsive, with plenty of modes including Portrait, Night, Pro, Street Photography, Ultra HD Document, and more. The presence of three high-resolution sensors makes the setup very versatile, from landscapes and portraits to zoom shots. We’ll be sharing full camera samples and detailed analysis in the full review, but on paper and in initial usage, this is a proper flagship camera system.

Early Verdict – vivo X200T

The vivo X200T positions itself as a true flagship bringing together a stunning 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, flagship Dimensity 9400+ performance, a versatile triple 50 MP ZEISS camera system, a 6,200 mAh battery with 90W wired + 40W wireless charging, a premium glass-back design, IP68 + IP69 durability, and one of the best long-term software support policies. From our early hands-on, the vivo X200T feels like a well-rounded premium flagship that focuses on real-world usability rather than gimmicks. It’s not trying to be experimental – it’s trying to be solid, reliable, and powerful in every core area. We’ll be testing the cameras, gaming performance, and battery endurance more thoroughly in our full review, but as a first impression, the vivo X200T looks like a serious contender in the ₹60K flagship segment.

vivo X200T – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo X200T starts at ₹59,999 for its base variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹69,999 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 27th January 2025, and will go on sale from 3rd February 2026 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets.

The launch offers include ₹5,000 instant cashback or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, free 1-year extended warranty for online channels; ₹5,000 instant cashback, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI (selected partners only) or up to ₹5,000 upgrade bonus, free one-year extended warranty for offline channels.

Additional offers include ₹1,000 off student discount, an 18-month free Jio Gemini Pro offer, up to 40% off on V-shield screen damage protection plan, up to 70% Assured Buyback at ₹599 (SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Amex, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, UPI).

