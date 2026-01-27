vivo India has launched its latest X200 Series flagship smartphone – the vivo X200T, expanding the lineup in the country. The smartphone comes with 50 MP triple rear cameras with ZEISS optics, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6,200 mAh battery with 90W wired + 40W wireless charging, 1.5K AMOLED display with 5,000 nits, IP68 + IP69 rated 7.99mm slim premium glass-back design, OriginOS 16 with a bunch of AI features, 5 + 7 years of long-term updates, and more. The vivo X200T is likely a toned-down variant of its elder sibling, the vivo X200 Pro.

On the design front, the phone is wrapped in 7.99 mm glass + metallic body weighing 203 grams and is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black color options. It flaunts a matte-finished premium glass back with solid metal side frames, and offers IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water-resistant durability. The front side sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 5,000 nits peak brightness. The display uses Q10 PLUS light-emitting material, P3 wide color gamut, and offers a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the vivo X200T is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP main sensor sized at 1/1.56-inch utilizing the Sony IMX921 and f/1.57 aperture with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The second 50 MP camera is an ultra-wide-angle 15mm autofocus shooter with f/2.0 aperture utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor sized at 1/2.76-inch. The third 50 MP camera is a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with f/2.57 aperture utilizing the Sony IMX882 sensor sized at 1/1.95-inch.

On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL KD1 sensor sized at 1/3.44-inch. The camera offers Multi-Focal HD Portrait with 70mm periscope telephoto 3x optical zoom, up to 20x telephoto macro, and up to 100x ZEISS HyperZoom. The camera is co-engineered with ZEISS optics with ZEISS T* coating, and offers vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0. The camera modes include Portrait, Photo, Video, Portrait Video, Snapshot, Landscape & Night, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Stage, Time-lapse, Pro, Food, and Street Photography.

The vivo X200T is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ octa-core SoC clocked at up to 3.73 GHz, paired with MediaTek NPU 890 (50 TOPS), ARM Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 (12-core, 1612 MHz) GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage. The Dimensity 9400+ is equipped with a total of eight cores (1 + 3 + 4) with 1x ARM Cortex-X925 at 3.73 GHz, 3x ARM Cortex-X4 at 3.3 GHz, and 4x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz.

For battery, the vivo X200T packs a 6,200 mAh battery claimed to offer 35 hours of YouTube playback and 6 hours of video recording. The device offers 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging support. It runs on the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, backed with several AI features aimed at office productivity, and comes with a strong long-term software support of 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India, said, “At vivo, we focus on building technology that feels purposeful and relevant in everyday use. The X200T embodies this philosophy by combining the ZEISS imaging expertise with strong performance and refined software experiences. With the X200T, we continue to strengthen the X Series portfolio by delivering meaningful innovation designed around how users capture, work, and engage with their world.”

vivo X200T Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, Q10 PLUS Light-Emitting Material, P3 wide color gamut, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 205 grams weight

6.67-inch (16.94 cm) LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, Q10 PLUS Light-Emitting Material, P3 wide color gamut, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 205 grams weight Software & Updates: OriginOS 16 based on Android 16, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates

OriginOS 16 based on Android 16, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates CPU: 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.73 GHz (1x ARM Cortex-X925 at 3.73 GHz + 3x ARM Cortex-X4 at 3.3 GHz + 4x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz), MediaTek NPU 890 (50 TOPS)

3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.73 GHz (1x ARM Cortex-X925 at 3.73 GHz + 3x ARM Cortex-X4 at 3.3 GHz + 4x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz), MediaTek NPU 890 (50 TOPS) GPU: ARM Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 (12-core, 1,612 MHz) Graphics

ARM Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 (12-core, 1,612 MHz) Graphics Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM)

12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM) Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple 50 MP Cameras (50 MP f/1.57 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide 15mm autofocus + 50 MP f/2.57 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0, Multi-Focal HD Portrait, 70mm periscope telephoto 3x optical zoom, up to 100x ZEISS HyperZoom, up to 20x telephoto macro, ZEISS T* coating, Optical Image Stabilization, 4K video recording, triple LED Flash

Triple 50 MP Cameras (50 MP f/1.57 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide 15mm autofocus + 50 MP f/2.57 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0, Multi-Focal HD Portrait, 70mm periscope telephoto 3x optical zoom, up to 100x ZEISS HyperZoom, up to 20x telephoto macro, ZEISS T* coating, Optical Image Stabilization, 4K video recording, triple LED Flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.0 1/3.44-inch Samsung ISOCELL KD1

32 MP f/2.0 1/3.44-inch Samsung ISOCELL KD1 Camera Features: Portrait, Photo, Video, Portrait Video, Snapshot, Landscape & Night, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Stage, Time-lapse, Pro, Food, Street Photography

Portrait, Photo, Video, Portrait Video, Snapshot, Landscape & Night, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Stage, Time-lapse, Pro, Food, Street Photography Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi Display, 2 x 2 MIMO, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, AGPS, Cellular network positioning, Wi-Fi positioning, OTG support, Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

USB Type-C, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi Display, 2 x 2 MIMO, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, AGPS, Cellular network positioning, Wi-Fi positioning, OTG support, Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Sensors: Accelerometer, Color Temperature Sensor (Front color temperature sensor, Rear color temperature sensor), Ambient Light Sensor. Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Linear motor, Gyroscope, Laser focusing sensor, Infrared blaster, Flicker sensor

Accelerometer, Color Temperature Sensor (Front color temperature sensor, Rear color temperature sensor), Ambient Light Sensor. Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Linear motor, Gyroscope, Laser focusing sensor, Infrared blaster, Flicker sensor Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, dual eSIM support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, dual eSIM support Battery & Charging: 6,200 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 40W wireless charging

6,200 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 40W wireless charging Colors: Stellar Black, Seaside Lilac

Stellar Black, Seaside Lilac In The Box: vivo X200T, Quick Start Guide, USB Cable, Charger, Eject Tool, Phone Case, Protective Film (applied), Warranty Card

The price for the vivo X200T starts at ₹59,999 for its base variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹69,999 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 27th January 2025, and will go on sale from 3rd February 2026 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets.

The launch offers include ₹5,000 instant cashback or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, free 1-year extended warranty for online channels; ₹5,000 instant cashback, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI (selected partners only) or up to ₹5,000 upgrade bonus, free one-year extended warranty for offline channels.

Additional offers include ₹1,000 off student discount, an 18-month free Jio Gemini Pro offer, up to 40% off on V-shield screen damage protection plan, up to 70% Assured Buyback at ₹599 (SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Amex, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, UPI).

vivo X200T Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 27th January 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking), 3rd February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

27th January 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking), 3rd February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: ₹5,000 instant cashback or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, free 1-year extended warranty for online channels; ₹5,000 instant cashback, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI (selected partners only) or up to ₹5,000 upgrade bonus, additional ₹1,000 off student discount, free one-year extended warranty for offline channels. An 18-month free Jio Gemini Pro offer, up to 40% off on V-shield screen damage protection plan, up to 70% Assured Buyback at ₹599 (SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Amex, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, UPI)

Get vivo X200T on vivo.com/in

vivo X200 FE – Hands-On and First Impressions

vivo X200 Review – Mind-Boggling Cameras | High-End Performance | Bright Display | Durable Design