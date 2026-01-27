iQOO India has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will launch in India on 24th February. The smartphone will be the brand’s next top-end model in the iQOO 15 Series and will expand its flagship lineup in the Indian market. The confirmation follows earlier teasers shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, which highlighted the tagline “Power that fits just right” and showcased the rear design of the device.

The teaser image reveals that the iQOO 15R will feature a checkered pattern back panel, metal frame, and dual rear camera setup. The overall design closely resembles the recently launched iQOO Z11 Turbo in China, suggesting similar hardware and performance positioning.

Since the design matches the China variant, the iQOO 15R is expected to come with flagship-level specifications, including:

6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

7,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

200 MP primary rear camera

8 MP ultra-wide camera

32 MP front camera

In-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance

These specs position the iQOO 15R as a performance-focused flagship targeting power users and mobile gamers.

Similar to other iQOO smartphones, the iQOO 15R will be sold via Amazon.in, along with the official iQOO India online store. Pricing details are expected to be revealed at the launch event on 24th February 2026.