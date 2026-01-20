iQOO India has started teasing the launch of the iQOO 15R, the company’s next high-end smartphone under the iQOO 15 series, ahead of its official debut in India. The teaser comes months after the launch of the standard iQOO 15 and signals the brand’s intent to expand its flagship lineup in the country.

The teaser, shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, carries the tagline “Power that fits just right” and offers a glimpse of the phone’s rear design. The image highlights a checkered back pattern, a metal frame, and a dual rear camera setup, pointing toward a premium design approach.

Based on the design similarity to the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which launched in China earlier this month, the iQOO 15R is expected to share much of its hardware. If that holds true, the phone could feature:

6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

7,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

200 MP primary rear camera paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor

32 MP selfie camera

IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

In-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

The iQOO 15R is expected to launch in February, although the company has not yet confirmed an exact date. Similar to other iQOO smartphones, the device will be sold on Amazon.in alongside the iQOO India online store. More official details regarding specifications, pricing, and the launch schedule are expected to surface in the coming weeks.