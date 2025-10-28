iQOO India has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone – the iQOO 15, set for 26th November, following its debut in China last week. Earlier, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, confirmed that the company’s next flagship will arrive in India shortly after its China launch. The iQOO 15 will be among the first smartphones in the country to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

The iQOO 15 will be the first iQOO phone to ship with the new software out of the box – OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, the company’s latest operating system, announced globally earlier this week. The new OS focuses on fluid performance, natural design, and deep AI integration, offering a smoother, more responsive experience.

It will be among the first smartphones in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, promising major performance leaps in CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities. This makes it one of the most powerful Android flagships to launch this year.

In China, iQOO revealed that the phone sports a 6.85-inch 2K+ 144 Hz Samsung flat display using M14 luminescent material, offering 508 PPI, Dolby Vision, and a touch sampling rate of 3,200 Hz.

It also includes a Q3 chip for enhanced 2K resolution and 144 FPS gaming performance.

According to reports, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a triple 50 MP camera setup, comprising:

A 50 MP Sony IMX9 series main sensor (1/1.5-inch)

A 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens

A 50 MP Sony IMX8 series 3x periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom

Other highlights may include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, symmetrical dual speakers, a 091640 X-axis vibration motor, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

The iQOO 15 will be available via Amazon.in and the iQOO India online store after its launch.

Pricing details are expected to be announced closer to the event.