Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has launched Grokipedia, an artificial-intelligence-powered encyclopedia positioned as a direct alternative to Wikipedia. Released as Version 0.1, the platform leverages xAI’s Grok model to automatically generate, verify, and update a massive library of factual content.

Musk announced the rollout on X, calling Grokipedia “better than Wikipedia even at 0.1”, and claimed that Version 1.0 will be “ten times better”. The initial release includes around 885,000 articles, all produced and maintained by xAI’s proprietary AI infrastructure.

Grokipedia features a minimalist interface with a simple search bar and a straightforward article layout. Each entry provides concise, factual summaries supported by cited sources and continuous AI-driven updates.

Unlike Wikipedia’s community-edited model, Grokipedia’s content is entirely managed by AI. Users cannot edit pages directly but may submit corrections or update requests through Grok, xAI’s conversational assistant, which reviews and processes them.

The platform is fully open source, enabling developers and researchers to reuse or adapt its framework freely.

Most early content originates from Wikipedia, used under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 license. However, critics have noted the lack of inline citations and expressed concerns about transparency and potential AI-driven bias.

Public response has been mixed; some users appreciate its concise tone and clean presentation, while others point out Musk-influenced framings and occasional factual inconsistencies.

Musk stated that the launch had been delayed to “purge out the propaganda” and ensure more balanced coverage. Despite minor early technical issues, analysts describe Grokipedia as a bold first step in AI-managed knowledge platforms.

Built under xAI’s broader mission to deliver “truthful and useful AI”, Grokipedia represents a new frontier for automated information curation. Its long-term credibility will depend on how effectively it maintains factual accuracy, citation quality, and neutrality as the platform scales.

Grokipedia.com is now live to the public. Users can sign in with their X accounts to browse or request updates. At present, no official Android or iOS apps have been released by xAI.