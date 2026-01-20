Amazon has launched the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 (4th Generation) smart displays in India, expanding its Alexa-powered smart home lineup. Both models introduce Amazon’s Omnisense sensor platform, updated audio hardware, and a refreshed design with edge-to-edge glass and slimmer bezels.

The Amazon Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), while the Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) sports an 8.7-inch touchscreen with HD resolution (1340 x 800 pixels). Both devices are equipped with a 13 MP camera that supports auto-framing and noise reduction, aimed at improving video calls on Alexa Calling, Zoom, and other supported services.

Powering both smart displays is Amazon’s AZ3 Pro processor with an AI Accelerator, which enables on-device AI features and smoother performance. Audio is handled by front-firing stereo speakers paired with a custom woofer, delivering spatial audio for music, movies, and voice interactions. Both models are available in Graphite and Glacier White colors.

A key highlight is the inclusion of the Omnisense sensor platform, which combines:

Presence and motion detection

Ambient temperature sensing

Camera-based visual ID

These sensors allow users to create automated smart home routines, such as turning lights on when someone enters a room or adjusting thermostats based on occupancy.

Both Echo Show models also include a built-in Smart Home Hub with support for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Border Router, enabling direct control of compatible smart lights, locks, plugs, and sensors without needing additional hubs.

The devices support Wi-Fi 6E (tri-band) and Bluetooth, and can stream content from Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, play music and podcasts, and display photo frames. Users can also view up to four live camera feeds simultaneously using Alexa’s Drop In and smart camera integrations.

Amazon continues to emphasize privacy with:

Dedicated microphone and camera on/off buttons

Hardware camera shutter and software toggles

Options to review and delete voice recordings via the Alexa app

Speaking on the launch, Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said, “Whether coordinating family schedules, managing a smart home, or staying on top of a busy day, Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are designed to assist. These devices serve as home assistants, helping customers stay organised and connected, while adapting seamlessly to the way they live and handling routine tasks so they can focus on what matters most. I’m excited to see how customers across India integrate these devices into their daily lives – whether it’s embracing advanced automation enabled by Omnisense technology, new audio experiences, or seamless hands-free voice control with Alexa.”

The Amazon Echo Show 11 is priced at ₹26,999, and the price for the Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) is ₹23,999. They are available starting 20th January 2026, i.e., today, on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail partners including Reliance Digital and Croma.

Amazon Echo Show 11 & Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) Price In India & Availability