realme India is all set to launch the battery-powerhouse – the realme P4 Power 5G, the next addition to its P4 series, scheduled for 29th January. With its massive 10,001 mAh battery, the smartphone is already positioned as a battery-first device, while still maintaining a relatively compact and lightweight form factor. The realme P4 Power 5G takes a slightly different route from typical performance-focused mid-rangers. Instead of chasing only peak benchmark numbers, realme’s approach here is about sustained performance backed by an unusually large battery and a dual-chip architecture. After spending time testing the device as a daily driver and under extended load, it’s clear that battery behaviour and power efficiency are central to how this phone performs.

Dual-Chip Performance: Dimensity 7400 Ultra + HyperVision+ AI

The realme P4 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G, paired with realme’s HyperVision+ AI chip. While the Dimensity 7400 Ultra handles CPU, GPU, networking, and gaming tasks, the secondary AI chip plays a key role in frame stabilisation, power distribution, and display optimisation, particularly during gaming.

In practical use, this dual-chip setup translates into more stable performance over time. Instead of pushing the main SoC to its limits constantly, tasks are intelligently balanced. During extended gaming sessions, frame rates remain consistent rather than fluctuating, and the device avoids the sharp throttling often seen once temperatures rise.

This architecture is especially noticeable in high-refresh-rate gaming, where the phone prioritises steady FPS delivery over short performance spikes and throttling later.

Massive 10,001 mAh – Battery-Driven Performance Strategy

The defining factor of the realme P4 Power is its 10,001 mAh battery, which fundamentally changes how the phone behaves under load. With such a large power reserve, the system doesn’t need to aggressively conserve energy, allowing it to maintain performance for much longer periods.

In real-world testing

Heavy mixed usage (gaming, navigation, social media, video streaming, and camera use) comfortably stretched to nearly two full days.

Continuous gaming sessions ran for several hours without triggering aggressive thermal throttling. Expect 10 hours+ of screen-on time across multiple gaming sessions, depending on the usage.

Idle drain remained minimal, background tasks, app sync, and idle drain were noticeably controlled, suggesting strong optimisation at the system level.

What’s important here is not just endurance, but predictability. Battery percentage drops steadily rather than in sudden chunks, even when switching between demanding and light tasks.

While realme’s official lab claims already sound impressive – with up to 32.5 hours of YouTube playback, 11.67 hours of BGMI, and 21.3 hours of navigation, the real-world usage paints an even clearer picture of what the 10,001 mAh battery actually means in daily life.

In hands-on usage for about three days, with heavy mixed usage, the phone still comfortably ended with ample battery remaining to cover the next whole day. This suggests that for most users, the realme P4 Power can easily function as a 2-day smartphone, even with aggressive usage patterns. For endurance-focused users, this is the kind of battery life that genuinely makes carrying a power bank feel unnecessary.

Gaming Performance & Thermal Behaviour

The Dimensity 7400 Ultra is well-optimised for sustained gaming, and realme’s tuning ensures stable high-refresh gameplay in supported titles, minimal frame drops during long sessions, and controlled surface temperatures. With titles like Asphalt Legends, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile, the phone maintains high refresh rates for extended periods. The Dimensity 7400 Ultra handles rendering duties, while the HyperVision+ AI chip helps smooth out frame pacing. Over long sessions, frame consistency remains stable instead of oscillating between high and low FPS.

A major contributor here is bypass charging, which allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger during gaming instead of routing it through the battery. This significantly reduces heat buildup and helps maintain stable performance while also protecting long-term battery health. Even after extended gaming, the phone avoids becoming uncomfortably warm, reinforcing its positioning as a marathon-ready device rather than a short-burst performer.

Here are some screenshots that show 90 FPS in Asphalt Legends (using Hyper Motion), and BGMI runs at 90 FPS (in Smooth graphics & Extreme+ frames settings) and maintains stable rates consistently. BGMI in HDR High settings runs 40 FPS as you can see.

Outside gaming, the phone feels consistently responsive. App launches, multitasking, and background activity management benefit from the large power reserve and dual-chip scheduling. With less pressure to conserve energy, the system maintains responsiveness without aggressively closing apps or scaling back performance, which contributes to a smoother everyday experience. This makes the P4 Power especially suitable for users who rely heavily on their phone throughout the day without frequent access to charging.

realme P4 Power 5G – Early Performance Verdict

The realme P4 Power 5G delivers a battery-first performance philosophy, where the combination of a massive 10,001 mAh battery and a dual-chip architecture enables stable, long-lasting performance across gaming and daily usage. It isn’t about short bursts of benchmark dominance, but its strength lies in endurance-driven performance. The realme P4 Power stands out as a uniquely practical performer in its segment. We will share more details of the smartphone in our full review. Stay tuned!

