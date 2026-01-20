realme has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming realme P4 Power 5G, the next addition to its P4 series, scheduled for 29th January. The smartphone is positioned as a battery-first device, headlined by an unusually large 10,001mAh battery, while still maintaining a relatively compact and lightweight form factor.

The realme P4 Power 5G becomes the world’s first smartphone with a 10,000 mAh+ battery to pass a military-grade shock test, according to the company. It also carries TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification, underlining its focus on long-term safety and reliability. Despite the large battery, the device weighs 219 grams, and realme claims the battery will retain up to 80% health even after four years of usage.

To achieve this, realme is using several new battery technologies:

Next-Gen Silicon-Carbon Anode Tech for up to 30% improved battery life cycle

Dual-Layer Coating Process for more efficient power delivery

C-Pack Protection Board Design aimed at improving safety and durability

Fast Charging and Reverse Power Sharing

The device supports 80W fast charging, which realme claims can deliver half a day’s usage with just 5 minutes of charging. It also includes 27W reverse charging, allowing the phone to power other devices, and bypass charging, which directly powers the phone during heavy tasks like gaming to reduce heat and battery stress.

The realme P4 Power 5G will feature a 144 Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ OLED display with up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, positioning it among the brightest panels in its segment. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip. realme claims up to 90 fps gameplay in BGMI with 16% lower power consumption compared to previous implementations.

On the camera front, the phone includes a 50 MP primary rear camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS and a secondary ultra-wide camera. The smartphone will run realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. realme has confirmed 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates, aligning with its recent long-term software support strategy.

Earlier teasers confirmed the phone’s TransView Design, a transparent-inspired aesthetic co-created with students from Pearl Academy. The realme P4 Power 5G will be available in Trans Orange, Trans Silver, and Trans Blue.

The realme P4 Power will be sold on Flipkart.com, realme.com, and offline retail stores across India, following its launch. More details, including pricing, are expected to be revealed at the official launch on 29th January 2026.

