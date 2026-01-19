LAVA has launched the LAVA Blaze Duo 3 in India, positioning it as the first dual-screen smartphone in its price segment. At a price of ₹16,999, LAVA Blaze Duo 3 becomes India’s most affordable dual-screen smartphone. The highlight of the device is a secondary AMOLED display on the rear, paired with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen on the front, aimed at offering added functionality without pushing the price beyond the mid-range.

Dual-Display Setup Takes Center Stage

The LAVA Blaze Duo 3 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED rear display integrated into the back panel. This secondary screen allows users to check notifications, control music playback, view animations, and even use it as a viewfinder for selfies using the main rear camera. This approach enables higher-quality selfies compared to traditional front-facing cameras.

On the front, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device maintains a slim 7.55mm profile with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant design and is available in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colour options.

Powering the Blaze Duo 3 is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC clocked at up to 2.6 GHz, and paired with 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM (+6 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage. For imaging, the device is equipped with a 50 MP AI primary camera featuring a Sony IMX752 sensor, supported by an 8 MP front camera. Thanks to the rear AMOLED screen, users can rely on the main camera for selfies, which could result in better detail and dynamic range.

The Blaze Duo 3 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs a clean, bloatware-free version of Android 15, with LAVA promising one major Android update (Android 16) and two years of security updates. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head of Product, Lava International Limited, said, “Blaze Duo 3 will feature a dual-screen display at an accessible price point, catering to young Lava patrons. The product has been conceptualised with a strong focus on design, convenience, and purpose. Over the past few years, Lava’s product philosophy has been recognised for its alignment with a deep understanding of what Indian consumers truly value. Blaze Duo 3 is designed for those who seek individuality, style, and smarter ways to stay connected. It seamlessly blends functionality with flair and redefines what users can expect from a smartphone in this segment.”

The LAVA Blaze Duo 3 is priced at ₹16,999 and is now available on Amazon.in starting today, i.e., 19th January 2026.

LAVA Blaze Duo 3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: 19th January 2026, i.e., today on Amazon.in

19th January 2026, i.e., today on Amazon.in Offers: N/A

