JioHotstar has announced a major update to its subscription structure, introducing monthly plans across all tiers starting 28th January 2026. The move adds more flexibility to the platform’s pricing model and revises how international content is bundled, particularly for mobile users.

For the first time since its launch, JioHotstar will offer monthly subscription options alongside existing quarterly and annual plans. The company says the change reflects evolving viewing habits, especially the rapid rise of large-screen and family viewing following the merger that created the platform.

The new monthly plans are intended to make the service more accessible to users who prefer short-term commitments, including smartphone viewers and households streaming via connected TVs.

Along with monthly pricing, JioHotstar has reworked how international, especially Hollywood, content is distributed across plans:

Super and Premium tiers: Hollywood content is included by default.

Hollywood content is included by default. Mobile tier: Hollywood content is no longer bundled automatically. Instead, it is available as a paid add-on, allowing users to customise their subscription based on viewing preferences.

JioHotstar Updated Subscription Pricing (New Subscribers Only)

Feature Mobile Super Premium Monthly Price ₹79 ₹149 ₹299 Quarterly Price ₹149 ₹349 ₹699 Annual Price ₹499 ₹1,099 ₹2,199 Devices Supported 1 mobile device Up to 2 devices Up to 4 devices Ad Experience Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-free* Supported Devices Mobile only Mobile, Web, TV Mobile, Web, TV Hollywood Content Add-on required Included Included Sports & Live Shows Ads shown Ads shown Ads shown* Ideal For Solo mobile users Families / TV viewers Premium binge & cinema lovers

Note: Ads still appear during live sports and live events on the Premium plan.

Hollywood Add-On Pricing (Mobile Plan)

Duration Price Monthly ₹49 Quarterly ₹129 Annual ₹399

While the Mobile plan pricing remains unchanged, the Super and Premium annual plans have increased by ₹200 and ₹700, respectively, with smaller hikes applied to quarterly plans as well.

Existing Subscribers Unaffected

JioHotstar confirmed that existing subscribers will continue on their current plans and prices without disruption. Legacy benefits will remain active as long as auto-renewal is enabled, with the revised pricing applying only to new users from 28th January onward.

The announcement comes as JioHotstar reports strong scale, with over 1 billion downloads on Google Play and more than 450 million monthly active users across India. The platform hosts over 300,000 hours of content, spanning sports, television networks, anime, and creator-led programming.

According to the company, the revised subscription framework is designed to support continued investment in content and improve experiences across smartphones and living-room devices.

Sushant Sreeram, Head – SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, said, “As we continue building India’s most expansive and inclusive entertainment ecosystem it’s important that our subscription choices keep pace with how audience want to watch. We are privileged to serve the most dynamic and diverse entertainment audience in the world, and we are constantly investing and inventing to ensure we provide viewers not just the world’s best entertainment but also the world’s best viewing and access experience. This update brings greater flexibility and choice across subscription needs, while supporting long-term investments in premium storytelling, the best of live-sports, and a high-quality streaming experience at scale for our audiences.”