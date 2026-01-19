realme has announced a strategic collaboration with Pearl Academy to co-create the design of its upcoming realme P4 Power smartphone. The initiative marks a shift in realme’s product development approach for its India-exclusive P Series, adopting a “by the youth, for the youth” philosophy. realme has already begun teasing the launch of the realme P4 Power 5G in India, confirming it as the next addition to its P-Series lineup.

As part of the collaboration, Pearl Academy students worked closely with realme’s design and product teams, participating in the process from early ideation and sketching to refined, production-ready concepts. Rather than operating as a theoretical exercise, the initiative placed students within real-world constraints such as manufacturing feasibility, scalability, timelines, and evolving consumer expectations.

Through immersive workshops and continuous feedback sessions, students gained first-hand exposure to how a mass-market smartphone is developed, learning how creative ideas are evaluated, challenged, and refined before becoming commercially viable.

realme P4 Power – The TransView Design Concept

For the first time, a student-created concept has directly influenced the final design language of a realme smartphone. A submission by Sankalp Panchal, a student at Pearl Academy, was shortlisted and selected for integration into the realme P4 Power.

The resulting aesthetic, branded as “TransView Design”, focuses on the idea of transparency in technology. Rather than hiding internal elements, the design emphasizes visible structure, aiming to represent clarity, transformation, and openness. According to realme, the design reflects the multifaceted nature of Gen Z – balancing confidence and introspection, creativity and purpose – positioning the device as a form of personal expression rather than just a functional gadget.

The realme P4 Power will be offered in Trans Orange, Trans Silver, and Trans Blue colour options, reinforcing the transparency-inspired visual identity.

Beyond the final product, the collaboration highlights a growing trend of deeper engagement between educational institutions and consumer technology brands. For participating students, the project served as a practical bridge between academic learning and real-world industrial design.

Regarding this, Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said, “As a brand that started its journey from India to the globe, we see India as a design powerhouse, not just a market. We believe the hyper-local beauty born here has the potential to become a globally beloved trend. Our collaboration with Pearl Academy allowed us to work directly with young designers and understand how today’s generation views design, functionality, and self-expression. Those perspectives have directly influenced the realme P4 Power, reaffirming our commitment to growing the most popular smartphone brand among the youth.”

Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said, “This collaboration offered our students rare, hands-on exposure to how a mainstream consumer product is conceived, shaped, and brought to life. At Pearl Academy, we believe education is most impactful when learning extends beyond the classroom and into real-world practice. Strategic industry partnerships like this play a critical role in strengthening our student experience by embedding real business contexts, live briefs, and professional rigour into the learning process. By working closely with realme’s design and product teams as active contributors rather than passive observers, students experienced the full journey from early ideation and sketching to refined, market-ready concepts. The process strengthened their confidence in decision-making, sharpened their understanding of consumer-first design, and gave them a realistic view of the constraints, trade-offs, and discipline involved in building products at scale. Partnerships like these bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring our students graduate not just with creative ideas, but with the ability to apply them meaningfully in real-world, high-impact environments.”

realme has confirmed that the P4 Power will be a Flipkart Unique product, continuing its partnership with the e-commerce platform for the P-series. The realme P4 Power will feature a massive battery, reinforcing its positioning as a battery-focused smartphone. More details about the device are expected to be revealed closer to its official launch later this month.

