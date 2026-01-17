LAVA Mobiles has confirmed the India launch date of its upcoming LAVA Blaze Duo 3, set to debut on 19th January. Ahead of the launch, teaser images shared on social media and an early Amazon listing have revealed the phone’s design, color options, and several key specifications.

The LAVA Blaze Duo 3 is shown with a flat rear panel and matte finish, appearing in an off-white colorway in the latest teaser, while earlier material hinted at a black variant as well. The overall design closely resembles the earlier Blaze Duo 5G, retaining the brand’s dual-screen concept. The smartphone is said to measure 7.55mm in thickness and weigh 181 grams, positioning it as a relatively slim dual-screen smartphone in its segment.

The LAVA Blaze Duo 3 will be the successor to the Blaze Duo and the latest entry in the brand’s dual-screen smartphone lineup, highlighting its secondary rear display, housed within the rectangular camera module. The 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display on the rear side is a segment-first feature designed to show quick notifications, offer music controls, access limited app functions, and enable high-quality selfies using the primary rear camera.

According to the Amazon listing, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, along with a 1.6-inch rear AMOLED screen. The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, paired with 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Dimensity 7060 brings a notable performance upgrade over the Dimensity 7025 used in the previous model.

The camera module itself features two vertically stacked lenses, an elliptical LED flash, and branding that confirms a 50 MP AI-backed primary camera. On the camera side, the smartphone is already listed with a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX752 rear sensor and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The device is expected run on a clean Android 15 experience, staying true to LAVA’s near-stock Android approach. Additional features include stereo speakers, an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP64 dust and splash resistance.

The company has hinted that the device will be priced under ₹20,000, making it one of the most distinctive offerings in its category. More details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be revealed when the LAVA Blaze Duo 3 officially launches in India later this month.