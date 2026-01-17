OpenAI has confirmed that advertisements will soon be introduced in ChatGPT. The company announced that it will begin testing ads in the coming weeks within ChatGPT’s Free and Go tiers, starting in the United States.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) and supported by a detailed blog post, OpenAI outlined how ads will be integrated into the platform and the principles guiding their implementation. The company emphasized that ads will not influence ChatGPT’s responses and will always remain clearly separated and labelled, ensuring that AI-generated answers remain independent of commercial considerations.

OpenAI also stated that user conversations will not be shared with advertisers. According to the company, advertisers will not have access to chat content, and ads will not be targeted using conversational data. Instead, OpenAI may rely on non-conversational signals for ad personalisation, which users will be able to review, clear, or opt out of entirely.

Importantly, OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers will remain ad-free. This positions advertising as a monetisation strategy limited to lower-tier users, while paid plans continue to focus on uninterrupted usage. The company also hinted that a new subscription tier that removes ads could be introduced in the future.

Addressing concerns around engagement-driven design, OpenAI said it does not plan to optimise ChatGPT to maximise time spent or ad impressions. Ads on the platform are expected to be informative, conversational, and contextually relevant, rather than intrusive. Additionally, OpenAI plans to allow small businesses to create AI-powered experiences within ChatGPT once users interact with an ad.

As the feature is still in testing, OpenAI noted that several aspects – including ad formats, rollout timelines, and eligibility – could change before a broader release. For now, the initial testing phase will be limited to the US, with potential global expansion expected later.