motorola has confirmed the India launch of the moto watch, its upcoming smartwatch, scheduled for 23rd January. The wearable was first unveiled at CES 2026 and will debut in India alongside motorola signature smartphone.

The moto watch sports a 1.4-inch OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which the company claims is a segment-first addition for improved scratch resistance and durability. The smartwatch adopts a 47mm round dial with a sand-blasted aluminium frame and a stainless steel crown, and supports standard 22mm interchangeable straps, allowing users to customise the look with third-party bands. The smartwatch will be available in Matte Black and Matte Silver color options.

On the health and fitness front, Motorola is positioning the moto watch as a data-focused wearable. Health tracking is powered by Polar, a brand well known for its heart-rate sensors and sports wearables. The watch supports step tracking, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, continuous heart-rate measurement, and blood oxygen (SpO₂) monitoring.

For outdoor fitness enthusiasts, the moto watch includes dual-frequency GPS, aimed at delivering more accurate route and distance tracking during activities such as running, cycling, and hiking. The smartwatch is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and carries a 1 ATM pressure rating, making it suitable for everyday exposure to water.

The device is equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling Bluetooth calling, notification alerts, and support for moto AI features such as “Catch Me Up.” motorola claims the moto watch can deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The moto watch will be sold on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and select offline retail stores across India following its launch. Pricing details are expected to be announced at launch.

