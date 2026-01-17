motorola has confirmed the launch of the motorola signature, the company’s first smartphone under its new ultra-premium Signature series. The device is set to debut in India on 23rd January, following its global unveiling at CES 2026 earlier this month. The smartphone will be launched alongside the moto watch.

motorola is positioning the Signature as more than just a flagship smartphone. According to the company, it will be India’s first smartphone to offer 24 x 7 exclusive privileges, including bespoke assistance and always-on support across categories such as travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle services, and access to exclusive clubs.

As part of an introductory Signature CLUB welcome offer, users will be able to avail any one service on the Signature app free of cost, up to a value of ₹6,000 on their first use.

On the hardware front, the motorola Signature packs top-tier specifications. It features a Sony LYTIA 828 camera sensor with support for up to 8K video recording and Dolby Vision video capture, along with 3.5º OIS for enhanced stabilization. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with motorola’s Arctic Mesh cooling system for sustained performance. The phone is expected to offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

The display is another highlight, featuring a 165 Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with a claimed peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. Audio is tuned by BOSE, and the phone is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The motorola signature will be sold on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and select offline retail stores after its official launch. Pricing details are expected to be revealed when the device goes official next week.

