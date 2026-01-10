LAVA has confirmed the upcoming launch of the LAVA Blaze Duo 3, the successor to the Blaze Duo and the latest entry in the brand’s dual-screen smartphone lineup. The teaser highlights LAVA’s continued focus on innovation in the mid-range segment.

A key highlight of the LAVA Blaze Duo 3 is its 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display on the rear, a segment-first feature aimed at improving everyday usability. The rear screen is designed to show quick notifications, offer music controls, and enable high-quality selfies using the primary rear camera.

Underneath, the Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, bringing a notable performance upgrade over the Dimensity 7025 used in the previous model. The new chipset promises smoother multitasking, better power efficiency, and improved overall performance.

The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 50 MP primary rear camera, housed within a dual-camera setup. The device is also expected to come with a 120 Hz curved AMOLED main display and run on a clean Android 15 experience, staying true to LAVA’s near-stock Android approach.

The company has hinted that the device will be priced under ₹20,000, making it one of the most distinctive offerings in its category. More details about the LAVA Blaze Duo 3 are expected to be revealed in the coming days, ahead of its official launch later this month.