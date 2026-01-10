TECNO Mobile is gearing up to strengthen its entry-level smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the TECNO Spark Go 3, scheduled for 16th January. The device succeeds last year’s TECNO Spark Go 2 and is being positioned specifically for Indian consumers under the campaign theme “Desh Jaisa Dumdaar.”

According to TECNO, the Spark Go 3 has been designed with durability and dependability in mind. Rather than focusing purely on lifestyle appeal, the brand is targeting users who need a smartphone that can reliably support everyday tasks. TECNO says the phone is built for people who value resilience and consistency, aiming to deliver steady performance throughout long, demanding days.

Focus on Durability With IP64 Rating

One of the standout aspects of the TECNO Spark Go 3 is its emphasis on durability. The smartphone comes with an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating, offering protection against dust ingress and accidental water splashes.

The TECNO Spark Go 3 will be sold on Amazon.in, following its official launch on 16th January 2026. Additional specifications and pricing details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.