WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could soon allow users to add a cover photo to their personal profiles on iOS, according to a recent report by feature tracker WABetaInfo. The feature is said to be in development and has also been spotted earlier in beta testing for Android users.

As per WABetaInfo, the profile cover photo feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.1.10.71, which is currently available via Apple’s TestFlight program. Once implemented, the feature will let users add a wide banner-style image above their profile picture, similar to profile layouts seen on platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn.

The tracker notes that WhatsApp is working on a dedicated section within the profile interface to display the cover photo. The banner will appear directly above the existing profile picture and will be visible both when viewing a contact’s profile and when accessing one’s own profile settings.

How WhatsApp Cover Photo Feature Works

The process of adding a cover photo is expected to mirror the experience already available on WhatsApp Business accounts, where the feature is currently live. Users will be able to:

Tap on the cover photo area

Take a new picture or select one from the gallery

Reposition, replace, or remove the cover image at any time

This suggests a simple and flexible setup aimed at personal customisation rather than business branding.

While the feature is currently under development for iOS, it has also been spotted in beta builds on Android, indicating that WhatsApp may plan a wider rollout across platforms in the future.

Separately, WhatsApp has recently rolled out several new features, including:

Member tags for better identity context in group chats

Text stickers, allowing users to turn words into reusable stickers

Enhanced event reminders, enabling custom early reminders for group events

There is no official confirmation yet on when profile cover photos will be rolled out to stable versions, but the feature’s appearance in beta builds suggests it could arrive in the coming updates.