OpenAI has announced OpenAI for Healthcare, a new suite of secure AI products designed to help healthcare organizations deliver more consistent, high-quality patient care while reducing administrative workloads and supporting HIPAA compliance.

The initiative includes ChatGPT for Healthcare, which is available starting today and is already rolling out to major healthcare institutions such as AdventHealth, Baylor Scott & White Health, Boston Children’s Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, HCA Healthcare, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

In addition, OpenAI highlighted the growing role of its OpenAI API in the healthcare ecosystem. Thousands of organizations – including Abridge, Ambience, and EliseAI – are already using the API for HIPAA-compliant applications across clinical, administrative, and patient-facing workflows.

Healthcare systems worldwide are facing increasing strain due to rising patient demand, clinician burnout, and fragmented medical knowledge spread across countless sources. While AI adoption in healthcare is accelerating – physician use of AI nearly doubled in a year, according to the American Medical Association – many clinicians still rely on personal tools due to slow enterprise adoption in regulated environments.

OpenAI for Healthcare aims to bridge this gap by offering a secure, enterprise-grade AI foundation, allowing organizations to deploy AI at scale while maintaining regulatory and data protection standards.

ChatGPT for Healthcare is designed to support evidence-based clinical reasoning while significantly reducing time spent on administrative tasks. It provides a secure workspace for clinicians, administrators, and researchers, with tools tailored specifically for healthcare environments.

Key ChatGPT for Healthcare Features:

Models Built for Healthcare Workflows

ChatGPT for Healthcare is powered by GPT-5 models optimized for healthcare use cases, evaluated through physician-led testing across benchmarks and real-world workflows, including HealthBench and GDPval. These models are built to support clinical, research, and operational tasks with high accuracy and reliability.

Evidence Retrieval With Transparent Citations

The system delivers answers grounded in peer-reviewed research, public health guidance, and clinical guidelines, complete with clear citations such as journal titles and publication dates. This helps clinicians verify sources quickly and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Alignment With Institutional Policies

ChatGPT for Healthcare can integrate with enterprise tools like Microsoft SharePoint and other internal systems, enabling responses to reflect an organization’s approved policies, care pathways, and operational guidelines. This supports consistent execution across teams and standardized patient care.

Reusable Workflow Templates

Healthcare teams can use shared templates to automate common tasks such as:

Discharge summaries

Patient instructions

Clinical letters

Prior authorization documentation

These templates reduce repetitive work for clinicians while improving clarity and continuity of care for patients.

Access Management and Governance

The platform includes a centralized workspace with role-based access controls, SAML SSO, and SCIM-based user management, giving organizations visibility and governance across clinical, administrative, and research use cases.

Data Control and HIPAA Support

Patient data and protected health information (PHI) remain under the organization’s control. OpenAI for Healthcare supports:

Data residency options

Audit logs

Customer-managed encryption keys

A Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with OpenAI

Importantly, content shared with ChatGPT for Healthcare is not used to train OpenAI models, reinforcing data privacy commitments.

In practice, healthcare teams are using ChatGPT for Healthcare to:

Synthesize medical evidence alongside institutional guidance

Draft clinical and administrative documentation

Adapt patient education materials for readability and translation

By reducing administrative overhead and promoting consistent standards of care, OpenAI for Healthcare aims to improve clinician efficiency and enhance the overall patient experience – while keeping clinicians firmly in control of decision-making.