Xiaomi has started 2026 by expanding its tablet portfolio with the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, launched alongside the REDMI Note 15 5G. Xiaomi appears to be targeting users who want a large-screen Android tablet for work, study, and long-form media consumption, without stepping into ultra-premium pricing territory. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G brings together a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120 Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, and a notably large 12,000 mAh battery claimed to be the largest battery in the 12.1-inch segment. Xiaomi is also clearly pushing this tablet as a productivity-friendly device, with optional accessories like the Smart Pen and keyboard, and a long software support promise. After spending some time with the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, let’s take a closer look at how the tablet performs in real-world use. Here’s what we think of the tablet in our REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G review.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 12.1-inch (30.73 cm) Crystal-clear LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2.5K+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate (240 Hz with Smart Pen), up to 600 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certified, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certified, TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certified, Reading mode, Wet touch technology, 7.5 mm slim, 610 – 620 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

On the design front, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G makes a strong first impression with its clean, minimal, and well-balanced design. The metallic unibody construction adds to the premium feel, while the 7.5mm slim profile ensures it remains easy to carry for work, classes, or travel.

Despite packing what Xiaomi claims to be the world’s largest battery in a 12.1-inch tablet, the device doesn’t feel bulky or unwieldy. The tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver, both of which offer a subtle, professional look without being flashy.

The front is dominated by a large 12.1-inch 2.5K Crystal-clear LCD display with 2.5K resolution (2,560 × 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi) and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In daily use, the screen feels sharp and spacious, making it ideal for multitasking, reading documents, browsing the web, or streaming content.

The panel supports a 120 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, and this is immediately noticeable. Scrolling through apps, web pages, and PDFs feels smooth and fluid, while app switching is quick and responsive. The display also supports 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), delivering rich, natural-looking visuals with good color accuracy for media consumption.

The screen performs well in terms of brightness, reaching up to 600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Outdoor visibility is decent, and indoor usage is comfortable. Support for Dolby Vision further enhances the viewing experience on compatible content, adding better contrast and color depth.

Eye comfort is clearly a focus here. The display carries triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light (hardware solution), Flicker-Free viewing, and Circadian Friendly display. Additional features such as DC dimming, Reading Mode, and Wet Touch technology make the tablet well-suited for long study sessions or binge-watching without excessive eye strain.

Complementing the large display is a quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos. Xiaomi claims up to a 300% volume boost, and in practice, the speakers deliver loud, clear audio with good stereo separation – especially in landscape mode.

The power button sits along the left-top edge, while the volume keys are positioned nearby on the top-left side, making them easy to reach in both orientations. The quad-speaker grilles are symmetrically placed, with two on each side, reinforcing the tablet’s balanced design.

On the connectivity front, the top side houses two microphones along with the SIM tray (SIM slot on the 5G variant) that also supports microSD expansion up to 2 TB. The right side features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, a welcome inclusion for wired audio users.

Xiaomi is clearly positioning the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G as a productivity-focused tablet. Official accessories include REDMI Smart Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and ultra-low latency, REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard with 16mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, and a built-in stylus loop, and REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover for added protection.

The Smart Pen is Bluetooth + battery-powered and can be charged via USB Type-C right from the tablet’s reverse charging feature. You don’t get magnetic support for the Pen, but rather a Pen holder. The sleeve up top holds the stylus while attached to the keyboard cover.

The keyboard is also Bluetooth powered and can be charged via the USB Type-C port on the side. You have to turn the keyboard on using the provided side power button in able to use it. The magnetic connection keeps the keyboard disconnected when you fold. While the keyboard lacks a trackpad, it still offers a comfortable, laptop-like typing experience. Combined with split-screen multitasking and the large display, the setup works well for emails, documents, presentations, and everyday productivity tasks.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 interface. Xiaomi has focused heavily on long-term software support, ecosystem integration, and productivity-focused features. One of the biggest strengths on the software side is Xiaomi’s commitment to updates. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is promised 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches. This level of long-term support is rare in the Android tablet space, and adds significant value for users planning to keep the device for several years.

HyperOS 2 feels refined, smooth, and well-optimized for the tablet’s large 12.1-inch display. Animations are fluid, transitions are fast, and the UI scales well across apps without feeling stretched or cluttered. Xiaomi has kept unnecessary bloatware to a minimum, and most pre-installed apps can be removed if not needed. The interface is intuitive whether you’re using touch, a keyboard, or a stylus. System navigation feels responsive, and the software handles split-screen and floating-window multitasking without hiccups.

Where HyperOS 2 really shines is in cross-device continuity, especially if you already use a Xiaomi smartphone. Features such as Home Screen+, Shared Clipboard, and Cross-device app access allow seamless interaction between phone and tablet. You can copy text, images, or links on your phone and instantly paste them on the tablet, without using messaging apps or cloud services. Notifications and app continuity also feel well integrated, making the Pad 2 Pro 5G a natural extension of your phone.

The tablet also supports Circle to Search and Google Gemini AI integration, which enhances productivity and learning. You can quickly search highlighted text, images, or on-screen elements without leaving the current app, useful for research, studies, and everyday browsing.

Xiaomi is clearly positioning the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G as a laptop alternative, thanks to its official accessories, REDMI Smart Pen, with 4,096 pressure levels and ultra-low latency, ideal for note-taking, sketching, and annotations, and REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard with 16mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel for comfortable typing. It has a built-in stylus loop for convenience. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover adds protection and improves portability.

When paired with the keyboard and split-screen multitasking, the tablet handles emails, document editing, presentations, and web-based work surprisingly well. While the lack of a trackpad means it doesn’t fully replace a laptop, the overall experience is productive enough for students and professionals with light-to-moderate workloads.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G takes a clear step forward in performance compared to its predecessor, positioning itself as a powerful mid-range Android tablet that’s equally suited for productivity, entertainment, and light gaming. What powers the tablet is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC that brings noticeable gains in both raw performance and efficiency.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is a 4nm octa-core SoC configured as 1 + 3 + 4 cores:

1 x ARM Cortex-A720 @ 2.7 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A520 @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 810 GPU clocked at 1,150 MHz

This CPU setup is designed to balance burst performance with long-term efficiency, making it well-suited for extended workloads on a large-screen tablet. According to Xiaomi, the new platform delivers up to a 45% improvement in AnTuTu scores and roughly 25% overall performance gains compared to the previous Redmi Pad Pro, while also maintaining better thermal efficiency. Graphics are handled by the Adreno 810 GPU, clocked at up to 1,150 MHz, which brings smoother UI rendering, better animation consistency, and improved gaming performance compared to earlier generations.

The tablet comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with virtual RAM expansion for handling additional background tasks. While it doesn’t use LPDDR5X memory, real-world performance remains smooth and stable for most use cases. The storage options include 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with microSD card support for up to 2 TB.

In everyday usage, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G feels fast, responsive, and consistent. Tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, online classes, document editing, note-taking, and app switching are handled effortlessly. Xiaomi’s software optimizations, paired with the efficient 4nm chip, ensure smooth navigation even when multiple apps are running simultaneously.

Multitasking is a strong point here. Split-screen usage, floating windows, and background processes run without noticeable stutters or slowdowns. The large 12.1-inch display complements this well, making productivity workflows, such as working with documents while referencing web content, feel natural and comfortable.

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G handles casual and mid-level gaming with ease, with titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9, and similar games running smoothly at medium to high graphics settings, with stable frame rates during extended sessions. Even during longer gaming sessions or sustained workloads like video playback and multitasking, the tablet remains cool to the touch.

Cameras

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G keeps its camera setup simple, and that’s very much in line with what you’d expect from a large-screen tablet designed for productivity, learning, and entertainment, rather than photography-first use cases. On the back, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G features a single 8 MP f/2.0 camera with a 1/4-inch sensor and 1.12μm pixels. The 8 MP f/2.28 front-facing camera is probably more important on a tablet as it’s well-suited for online classes and virtual learning, casual video chats, video calls, and remote work meetings.

The tablet offers a decent camera package, the rear shooter often delivers good results, and it’s suitable for scanning documents and notes, capturing whiteboards or presentation slides, clicking quick reference images, and occasional casual photos, all in good lighting conditions. Video recording is capped at 1080p at 60 fps on the rear side and 1080p at 30 fps on the front side. The footage remains stable and clear in proper lighting, though low-light performance is basic and best avoided. Selfies and video calling quality from the front camera are good in bright lighting.

The interface is clean and easy to use, making it accessible even for first-time tablet users. Xiaomi has included a set of camera modes, including Pro Video mode, Portrait mode, Document mode for scanning notes and paperwork, Teleprompter mode, which is a useful addition for creators, educators, and presenters who need on-screen script guidance, and HDR support.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is one of the biggest highlights of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, and Xiaomi is making a bold claim here – positioned as the world’s largest battery ever on a 12.1-inch tablet. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is equipped with a huge 12,000 mAh battery, designed to comfortably handle long hours of productivity, learning, and entertainment without constantly reaching for the charger.

The tablet can deliver 14+ hours of video playback, 16+ hours of reading, 100+ hours of music playback, and up to 83 days of standby time. If battery life is high on your priority list, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G easily stands out as one of the most dependable tablets in its class.

In practical day-to-day use, this translates to multiple days of usage for most users. Whether you’re binge-watching shows, attending online classes, browsing the web, using split-screen apps, or working with documents, the tablet easily lasts a full day and beyond on a single charge. For lighter usage scenarios like reading, note-taking, or music playback, it can stretch even further.

Charging is handled via 33W fast charging, which is reasonable given the sheer size of the battery. While it’s not the fastest charging solution in the tablet segment, it strikes a practical balance between charging speed and battery longevity.

A standout addition here is 27W fast reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C), which allows you to double as a portable power bank, making it capable of charging smartphones, wireless earbuds, smartwatche,s and wearables. This feature adds real-world convenience, especially during travel or long workdays, and is something not commonly seen on tablets.

Verdict

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G leaves a strong and positive impression as a well-rounded, do-it-all Android tablet. Xiaomi seems to have focused on the fundamentals that matter most for tablet users – a large, smooth display, long battery life, dependable performance, and a clean software experience – and the result is a device that feels thoughtfully balanced rather than overengineered.

The 12.1-inch 120 Hz display paired with loud quad stereo speakers makes the Pad 2 Pro 5G an excellent companion for entertainment. Combined with its 2.5K high-res display, Dolby Vision support, and TÜV eye-care certifications, the multimedia experience is genuinely immersive and among the best in this price range. Performance from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 feels fast and responsive in everyday use, handling multitasking, browsing, productivity apps without hiccups, and even mid-level gaming with ease.

Battery life is easily one of its biggest highlights – the massive 12,000 mAh battery inspires confidence for long workdays, extended study sessions, or travel without constantly worrying about charging. The battery easily lasts through a full day of heavy usage and can stretch into multiple days for lighter workloads. Features like 33W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging further enhance its practicality, allowing the tablet to double as a power bank when needed.

Add to that HyperOS 2 with long-term update support with 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates, optional 5G connectivity, and productivity accessories like the Smart Pen and Keyboard – the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G positions itself as a solid alternative to lightweight laptops for students and professionals alike.

Overall, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is recommended if you’re looking for a tablet that can comfortably handle entertainment, productivity, and everyday versatility without stretching into flagship pricing. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is currently one of the most compelling mid-range Android tablets of 2026.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the REDMI Pad 2 Pro starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, which is the Wi-Fi only model. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 5G), and ₹29,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 5G). The price for REDMI Smart Pen is ₹3,999, the price for REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard is ₹3,999, and ₹1,499 for REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover.

The tablet is available from today, i.e., 12th January 2026, on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners. The offers include ₹2,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Get REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G on Mi.com/in