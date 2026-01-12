OPPO India has introduced the OPPO Pad 5 5G Android tablet in India tailored for productivity and entertainment users, featuring a large 12.1-inch 2.8K high-resolution 120 Hz display, a 10,050 mAh long battery life, fast MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra performance, optional 5G connectivity, and OPPO Pencil 2R stylus support. Notably, the Indian variant is different from the OPPO Pad 5 sold in China.

The OPPO Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,980 pixels) anti-glare matte LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz. The panel supports Dolby Vision, offers up to 900 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode, and is designed to reduce reflections, making it suitable for reading, note-taking, and prolonged viewing.

Despite the large display, the OPPO Pad 5 maintains a slim 6.83mm profile and weighs under 600 grams, making it relatively portable for its size. Fueling the device is a 10,050 mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, ensuring all-day usage for work, study, or entertainment. The OPPO Pad 5 is available in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black color options.

Powering the tablet is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. OPPO is offering both Wi-Fi-only and 5G-enabled variants, catering to users who need 5G connectivity on the go.

On the software front, the OPPO Pad 5 runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16. OPPO highlights AI-powered note-taking features that aim to improve organization and productivity. The tablet also supports the OPPO Pencil 2R, which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and ultra-low latency for handwriting and drawing tasks.

For imaging and video calls, the tablet features an 8 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera, while audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup.

The price for the OPPO Pad 5 is ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi variant, and ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G variant. The tablet is available for pre-orders and will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e., 13th January 2026, on OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 instant bank discount, and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months.

