Tesla has announced its first presence in Bengaluru, setting up a pop-up experience that will run from January 15th to January 31st. The temporary showcase will be hosted at the ACKO Drive Service Centre in Kudlu Gate, marking Tesla’s debut in the city and expanding its outreach in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market.

The Bengaluru pop-up is aimed at giving potential customers and EV enthusiasts a closer look at Tesla’s offerings, as the company continues to build awareness and accessibility for its vehicles in India.

The pop-up will display four Tesla Model Y vehicles, with guided walkarounds and interactive product sessions. Visitors will be introduced to Tesla’s design approach, safety systems, and EV technology, with a focus on explaining real-world usability rather than just specifications.

Tesla stated that Bengaluru was chosen due to its strong technology ecosystem and growing interest in sustainable mobility, making it a key city for EV adoption.

Tesla will offer test drives throughout the event duration, allowing visitors to experience electric driving firsthand.

Timings: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM (daily)

Booking: Advance booking required via the Tesla India website

This hands-on access is intended to help customers better understand performance, charging behaviour, and driving comfort.

The event centres around the Tesla Model Y, which Tesla notes was the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023 and 2024. The company is highlighting several aspects of the vehicle:

Fast Charging: Up to 267 km of range added in 15 minutes using Tesla Superchargers

Home Charging Support: Compatible with home charging solutions in India

Safety: Multiple global 5-star safety ratings

Performance & Efficiency: Emphasis on everyday usability and long-term ownership benefits

Variant Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive WLTP Range 500 km 661 km Top Speed 201 km/h 201 km/h 0 – 100 km/h 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds Base Price ₹59,89,000 ₹67,89,000 Order Deposit ₹22,220 Admin & Service Fee ₹50,000

Note: Interest rates vary between 8.7% – 11%, depending on the bank’s discretion.

The Bengaluru pop-up complements Tesla’s existing experience centres in India: