CMF has launched its first-ever over-ear wireless headphones – the CMF Headphone Pro in India, focusing on long battery life, physical control mechanisms, and personalised audio tuning, positioning it as a feature-rich option in the mid-range wireless headphone segment. Key features include 100 hours of battery life, 40dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 40mm drivers, LDAC support, and more. The headphones were originally introduced in select global markets in September 2025, and the India variant arrives with identical specifications and features.

The CMF Headphone Pro is equipped with 40mm nickel-plated dynamic drivers and supports LDAC along with Hi-Res Audio formats. According to the company, the headphones offer hybrid adaptive ANC capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 40dB. The headphones are available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey color options.

Battery life is one of the main highlights of the CMF Headphone Pro. CMF claims up to 100 hours of playback with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled.

The headphones support fast charging via USB Type-C, with a five-minute charge delivering up to eight hours of listening without ANC. A full charge reportedly takes under two hours. Additionally, the Headphone Pro can be charged directly from a smartphone using a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

For a more immersive experience, CMF includes Spatial Audio modes such as Cinema and Concert, designed to create a wider soundstage across different types of content.

The headphones also support Personal Sound, a feature that analyses a user’s ear profile and tunes audio output based on individual hearing characteristics. These settings can be managed through the Nothing X app.

Instead of touch-sensitive surfaces, CMF has opted for a physical control-based design. The Headphone Pro includes:

A roller dial for volume control, playback, and noise modes

An energy slider to adjust bass and treble levels

A customisable button that can be assigned specific functions

All controls, along with sound profiles and ANC settings, can be customised through the Nothing X companion app. The headphones also feature interchangeable ear cushions, allowing users to personalise comfort and appearance.

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at ₹7,999 in India and will be sold on Flipkart.com and select offline retail stores. As part of an introductory offer, it will be available at a discounted price of ₹6,999 for a limited time starting 20th January 2026.

CMF Headphone Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,999

₹7,999 Availability: 20th January 2026 on Flipkart.com/in and select offline retail stores

20th January 2026 on Flipkart.com/in and select offline retail stores Offers: ₹6,999 introductory price

Get CMF Headphone Pro on in.nothing.tech