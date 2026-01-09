CMF by Nothing has confirmed the India launch of the CMF Headphone Pro on 13th January, following a series of teasers. The Headphone Pro marks CMF’s first over-ear headphone offering in the Indian market and represents a major expansion of the brand’s audio lineup.

Originally introduced globally in September last year, the CMF Headphone Pro is designed for long, uninterrupted listening sessions, according to the company. The India launch will bring the same core hardware and features to the local market.

The teaser images confirm that the headphones will be available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green colors. CMF will also offer interchangeable ear cushions, including an orange color option, allowing users to customize the look and feel.

The CMF Headphone Pro features a mix of physical controls, including roller, slider, and button-based controls. An Energy Slider is included, enabling users to adjust bass and treble levels directly from the headphones. The device carries an IPX2 rating, offering protection against light splashes.

Key audio and performance highlights include 40mm dynamic drivers, LDAC codec support for high-quality wireless audio, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 40 dB, up to 100 hours of playback with ANC turned off, and up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled.

CMF has not yet revealed the India pricing for the Headphone Pro. The company is expected to announce pricing details at the official launch event on 13th January 2026. More information regarding availability and launch offers should be revealed next week.