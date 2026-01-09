Google is rolling out a new set of AI-powered features in Gmail, powered by Gemini, aimed at helping users manage emails more efficiently as inbox volumes continue to grow. Gmail already serves more than 3 billion users worldwide and has long relied on AI for spam filtering and Smart Replies. With this update, Google is expanding AI’s role to summarisation, writing assistance, and intelligent inbox prioritisation.

According to Blake Barnes, VP of Product for Gmail, the new tools are designed to help users stay on top of important messages while reducing the time spent reading and responding to emails.

AI Overviews: Summarise Threads & Ask Questions

Gmail is introducing AI Overviews, which automatically summarize long and complex email conversations into key points. This is especially useful for lengthy group threads, work discussions, or ongoing projects.

Users can also ask questions in natural language directly within Gmail. For example, queries like “Who shared a quote for my bathroom renovation last year?” can be answered by Gemini, which scans emails to surface the relevant information.

Conversation summaries: Available to all users

Available to all users Natural-language Q&A: Available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers

Help Me Write, Suggested Replies, & Proofread

Google is expanding Gmail’s writing assistance features:

Help Me Write: Drafts new emails or refines existing ones based on user prompts.

Drafts new emails or refines existing ones based on user prompts. Suggested Replies: An upgraded version of Smart Replies that offers more context-aware, one-tap responses.

An upgraded version of Smart Replies that offers more context-aware, one-tap responses. Proofread: Reviews grammar, tone, and writing style to improve clarity and professionalism.

Starting next month, Help Me Write will also support personalised suggestions by using context from other Google apps, further tailoring responses to individual users.

AI Inbox: Prioritising What Matters Most

Gmail is also testing a new AI Inbox, designed to surface the most important emails automatically. The system highlights:

Messages from VIP contacts, identified through usage patterns and inferred relationships

Time-sensitive emails such as bills, reminders, and critical updates

Google says this prioritisation is done while keeping user data private. Less relevant emails are pushed lower in the inbox, helping users focus on what truly matters.

Currently available to trusted testers

Wider rollout planned in the future

Availability and Rollout

Powered by Gemini 3

Rolling out first in the U.S.

Available in English initially, with more languages and regions coming later.

Feature availability: