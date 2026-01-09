YouTube is rolling out updates to its search filters, introducing new options, renaming existing menus, and removing some filters that were found to be less effective. The changes are aimed at improving how users refine search results and discover videos across different formats, including Shorts and long-form content.

According to YouTube, the update is based on user feedback and focuses on making advanced search tools clearer, more consistent, and easier to use.

How YouTube Search Filters Work

After entering a search query on YouTube, users can refine results using the Filters menu:

On desktop: The Filters button appears near the top-right of the search results page.

On mobile: Filters can be accessed via the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

Users who frequently rely on search filters will notice visible changes once the update rolls out.

New Filters and Renamed Options

Shorts Filter Added: YouTube has introduced a new Shorts option under the Type menu. This allows users to clearly choose whether search results should show Shorts or long-form videos, giving better control over content format.

'Sort By' renamed to 'Prioritize': The existing Sort By menu has been renamed to Prioritize, a change YouTube says better reflects how the feature works.

The existing Sort By menu has been renamed to Prioritize, a change YouTube says better reflects how the feature works. ‘View count’ renamed to ‘Popularity’: The View count filter is now called Popularity. Instead of relying only on raw view numbers, this option considers multiple relevance signals, including watch time, to determine how popular a video is for a specific search query.

Simplified Filter Layout

YouTube is also reorganising the overall filters menu to make it more intuitive. The company confirmed that some filters were removed because they did not perform well and had generated user complaints.

As part of the update, YouTube is removing the following options:

Upload Date – Last Hour

Sort by Rating

YouTube clarified that recent uploads can still be found using other Upload Date filters, while widely viewed videos can now be surfaced through the new Popularity option.

The company says the rollout is expected to begin soon.