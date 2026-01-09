REDMI Note 15 5G, which was recently launched on 6th January, goes on sale for the first time in India. The smartphone is now available for purchase starting today, i.e., 9th January 2026, on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount and no-cost EMI options. The price for the REDMI Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant.

REDMI Note 15 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 9th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores

9th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI options available

₹3,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI options available Buy Link: REDMI Note 15 5G on Mi.com/in

The REDMI Note 15 5G smartphone, launched alongside the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, is the latest addition to the popular REDMI Note series. Highlights and features include a 12-bit AMOLED screen with 3,200 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 108 MP main camera, 20 MP selfie camera, 5,520 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, HyperOS 2, and more.

The REDMI Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate. It offers a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The panel supports up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, making it suitable for both outdoor visibility and eye comfort.

The smartphone uses a slim 7.35 mm design weighing 178 grams, and offers military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) with IP65 + IP66 dust and splash resistance protection. It is available in three color options – Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple.

For internals, it is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, consisting of ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 1 TB. The phone packs a 5,520 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W fast charging (charger included in the box).

On the software front, the REDMI Note 15 5G runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. Xiaomi has confirmed 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, offering strong long-term software support in this segment.

For photography, the REDMI Note 15 5G is equipped with a 108 MP primary rear camera supporting video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. It is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 20 MP selfie camera on the front, capable of recording 1080p video at 30 fps. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and comprehensive connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.