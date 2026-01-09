realme is expected to operate as an OPPO sub-brand once again, according to multiple reports that surfaced on Wednesday. If confirmed, the move would place OPPO, realme, and OnePlus under a coordinated structure, while allowing each brand to continue operating independently in terms of products and market positioning.

According to a report by Chinese publication IT Home, confirmation of the development came from a realme official flagship store in China. The store reportedly stated that the decision is aimed at enabling closer collaboration and more efficient use of resources across the three brands.

As per the report, OPPO, realme, and OnePlus will work together to deliver differentiated products and more comprehensive services for users globally, while still maintaining separate brand identities.

The report also notes that:

realme CEO Sky Li will oversee the overall sub-brand business

OnePlus China President Jie Li will continue in his current role

realme’s upcoming product launches will proceed as planned

The reported restructuring is said to focus on improving coordination, cost efficiency, and resource allocation across OPPO, realme, and OnePlus. Under this structure, OPPO will act as the primary brand, while realme and OnePlus will function as complementary sub-brands. Infrastructure, supply chains, and services are expected to be shared more closely.

The move is also aligned with OPPO’s global expansion strategy, allowing the three brands to benefit from shared backend operations while targeting different user segments.

Despite the organisational shift, reports emphasise that:

realme’s product roadmap remains unaffected

All planned launches will continue as scheduled

realme will be integrated with OPPO’s after-sales service network, which reportedly includes over 5,000 physical service centres across China.

realme originally launched as an OPPO sub-brand in May 2018, before becoming independent later the same year. OPPO, realme, and OnePlus were all previously part of BBK Electronics, which underwent restructuring in 2023.

As of now, OPPO and realme have not issued an official public announcement regarding the reported change. A formal confirmation is expected in the coming days.