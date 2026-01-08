WhatsApp has announced a new set of updates aimed at improving the group chat experience, focusing on clearer identity, richer expression, and better coordination. The latest additions include member tags, text-based stickers, and enhanced event reminder controls, and are designed to work seamlessly across devices and platforms.

The new features are part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to make group conversations more organised and context-aware, especially as group chats continue to grow in size and purpose.

Member Tags: Clearer Identity in Groups

WhatsApp now allows users to assign themselves custom member tags within each group chat. These tags describe a user’s role or identity in that specific group and can be different across multiple groups.

For example:

A user can appear as “Anna’s Dad” in a family group

The same user could be tagged as “Goalkeeper” in a sports group

Member tags are visible to all participants in the group and help provide context during conversations, especially in large or less familiar groups. Importantly, tags are group-specific, giving users flexibility over how they present themselves in different communities.

Text Stickers: Turn Words Into Stickers Instantly

WhatsApp is also expanding creative expression with text stickers. Users can now turn any typed word into a sticker directly through Sticker Search.

Key improvements include:

Text stickers can be created without sending them in a chat first

Newly created text stickers can be saved directly to sticker packs

Stickers can be reused easily across different chats

This update removes extra steps from the process, making it quicker to create and reuse personalised text-based stickers.

Event Reminders: Better Planning in Group Chats

For group coordination, WhatsApp is enhancing its event feature by adding custom early reminders. When creating and sharing an event in a group chat, users can now set reminders to notify participants ahead of time.

These reminders are useful for:

In-person meetups

Scheduled calls

Group activities and deadlines

The feature is designed to ensure that invitees don’t miss important events shared within group conversations.

WhatsApp has confirmed that the new member tags, text stickers, and event reminder features are rolling out gradually. Availability will expand to more users over time across supported platforms.