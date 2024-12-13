LAVA Mobiles is gearing up to make waves in the midrange smartphone market with the upcoming launch of its LAVA Blaze Duo 5G, scheduled for 16th December. The smartphone brings a unique dual-display setup, including a secondary AMOLED rear screen, setting it apart in its segment. Lava has hinted at a price range of around ₹20,000.

The LAVA Blaze Duo 5G will sport a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display for managing calls, notifications, and quick access to apps like the music player. The LAVA Agni 3 5G, which launched in October, featured a slightly larger 1.74-inch secondary screen. On the front, the Blaze Duo 5G will come with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core SoC paired with either 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and will equip a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone will run on Android 14 out of the box with a bloatware-free user experience. LAVA has also confirmed an Android 15 update in the near future.

On the camera’s front, the LAVA Blaze Duo 5G will feature a 64 MP primary camera with a Sony sensor aided by a secondary lens, and a 16 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will be available in a premium matte finish design in Celestial Blue and Arctic White color options.

The lava Blaze Duo 5G will be sold on Amazon.in starting 16th December. Further details, including the exact pricing, will be unveiled during the launch event at 12 noon. Stay tuned!