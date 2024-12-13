Redmi Note 14 5G Series which includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 5G alongwith the Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, are now available to purchase in India starting today i.e. 13th December 2024. The lineup starts at ₹17,999 combined with offers including ₹1,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank cards, exchange bonus, or cashback. The Redmi Buds 6 is available at an introductory price of ₹2,799 until 19th December 2024 while the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at an introductory price of ₹3,499.

The Redmi Buds 6 is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores while the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G are available on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. The Redmi Note 14 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, mi.com/in and retail stores offline.

The price for the Redmi Note 14 5G starts at ₹18,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹19,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹21,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹26,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹30,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹32,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹35,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model.

The launch offers for all three smartphones include ₹1,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, or ₹1,000 cashback via HBD Financial Services, and Jio benefits worth ₹11,000, including 150 GB of bonus 5G data on select prepaid plans.

The Redmi Buds 6 is a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds that pack premium features like dual drivers for the first time in the segment, up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 42 hours of music playback, and up to 4 hours of playback in a quick 10-minute charge. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a Bluetooth speaker featuring a 30W output, up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 dust and water-resistant protection, and a compact yet durable design.

The key highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, 120 Hz curved OLED 12-bit display with 3,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (back), 6,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging, 5,000 mm² VC cooling system, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 50 MP 2.5X telephoto lens, a first in the Redmi Note series, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 20 MP selfie camera.

Other features include IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G runs on HyperOS (Android 14) with several AI features such as AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, AI Cutout, AI Subtitles, AI Live Interpreter, and AI Translation. The Note 14 Pro 5G and Note 14 Pro+ 5G will get 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G will be in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (Leather Finish) color options.

The key highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G include 120 Hz curved OLED 12-bit display with 3,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, MediaTek Dimnensity 7300 Ultra SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 13,780 mm² graphite cooling, 5,500 mAh solid electrolyte battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 20 MP selfie camera. It runs on HyperOS (Android 14) with several AI features such as AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Cutout. Other features include IP68 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 120 Hz flat OLED display with the segment’s first 2,100 nits brightness, an in-display fingerprint scanner for the first time in the entry-level Redmi Note series, MediaTek Dimnensity 7025 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 5,110 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 20 MP selfie camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP64 dust and water-resistant protection, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs on Hyper OS (Android 14) with AI features including AI erase, AI Magic Sky, and AI Album features, and 2 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The Redmi Note 14 5G is available in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple color options.