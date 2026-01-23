realme India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming realme Buds Clip, the company’s first-ever clip-style true wireless earphones, scheduled for 29th January 2026. The upcoming product marks realme’s entry into the open-ear audio segment, expanding its portfolio beyond traditional in-ear and over-ear designs.

The key highlight of the realme Buds Clip is its ear-fitting clip design. Unlike conventional earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, the Buds Clip attaches around the ear and rests externally. According to realme, this open-ear approach delivers a breathable and pressure-free fit, reducing ear fatigue during long listening sessions.

The earbuds are built using a titanium-fit wire, selected for its combination of flexibility and durability. realme also emphasizes the lightweight construction, positioning the Buds Clip as suitable for everyday scenarios such as office work, commuting, workouts, and casual use.

Despite the open-ear form factor, realme claims the Buds Clip maintains strong audio performance through several software and hardware optimizations:

Intelligent Bass Tuning: Designed to preserve low-end depth despite the lack of ear canal sealing.

Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR): Enhances call clarity by minimizing surrounding noise.

Tap Controls: Allows users to manage playback and calls directly from the earbuds.

AI Features: Includes AI-powered assistance and real-time translation capabilities.

realme positions the Buds Clip as an alternative to fully immersive earbuds, targeting users who value comfort and situational awareness over noise isolation. The open design allows ambient sound to pass through naturally, making it suitable for runners, cyclists, office users, and commuters who need to stay aware of their surroundings.

The realme Buds Clip has already debuted in global markets, revealing some key highlights:

NextBass Algorithm for improved sound tuning

5.3 grams lightweight body per earbud

Up to 36 hours of total battery life (with charging case)

Expanding realme’s AIoT Ecosystem

With the Buds Clip, realme continues to grow its AIoT ecosystem, introducing new product categories that align with changing user preferences toward comfort-centric and wearable-friendly audio solutions.

The realme Buds Clip is all set to launch in India alongside the realme P4 Power towards the end of January, with pricing and availability details likely to be announced at the launch event on 29th January 2026.