motorola has launched its new moto watch in India alongside the motorola signature smartphone, marking the brand’s latest step in expanding its connected device ecosystem. The smartwatch is powered by Polar’s health and wellness platform, positioning it as a fitness-focused wearable with an emphasis on accuracy, endurance, and everyday usability. Starting at ₹5,999, the moto watch features a 1.4-inch OLED screen, dual-band GPS, an IP68-rated classic round dial design with segment-only aluminium body, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Bluetooth calling, Polar Health Tracking, and more.

The moto watch adopts a classic round dial design, resembling a traditional wristwatch while offering full smartwatch functionality. It features a segment-only aluminium body, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with 1 ATM pressure protection. Up front, it sports a 1.4-inch circular OLED display and supports over 24 Always-On Display (AOD) watch faces, enabling both personalization and continuous time visibility.

The watch comes with multiple strap options, including stainless steel, vegan leather, and silicone, allowing users to choose based on style and comfort preferences. The moto watch is available in six variants in India – Matte Back (Stainless Steel), Matte Silver (Stainless Steel), PANTONE Volcanic Ash (Silicone), PANTONE Parachute Purple (Silicone), PANTONE Herbal Garden (Silicone), and PANTONE Mocha Mousse (Leather).

Health tracking on the moto watch is powered by Polar, a well-known brand in fitness wearables and heart rate monitoring. The watch supports smart workout tracking, nightly ANS recharge insights, advanced sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, and Always-On SpO₂ tracking. For outdoor fitness, the moto watch features dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), which improves positioning accuracy for activities such as running, walking, and cycling.

The smartwatch also includes built-in microphone and speaker, enabling hands-free calling and audio-based interactions. The moto watch is rated to deliver up to 13 days of battery life under standard usage, and up to 7 days with AOD enabled. It also supports fast charging, with motorola claiming that 5 minutes of charging provides up to 1 full day of usage.

The moto watch powered by Polar is priced at ₹6,999 and will be available from 30th January 2026 at 12 PM. The silicone strap variants are priced at an effective launch price of ₹5,999, while the stainless steel and leather variants are priced at ₹6,999.

moto watch Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹5,999 (silicone strap variants), ₹6,999 (stainless steel and leather variants)

₹5,999 (silicone strap variants), ₹6,999 (stainless steel and leather variants) Availability: 20th January 2026 at 12 PM on motorola.in, and Flipkart.com

20th January 2026 at 12 PM on motorola.in, and Flipkart.com Offers: TBD

