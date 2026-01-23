motorola India has launched its latest flagship smartphone – the motorola signature, under its new Signature series in India. The device is positioned as a premium ultra-thin flagship, combining high-end performance hardware, an advanced quad-camera system, and long-term software support. The motorola signature is the first smartphone in India to offer 24 x 7 exclusive privileges access. Key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 6.99mm ultra-slim design, 1.5K 165 Hz quad-curved Extreme AMOLED display, IP68 and IP69 ratings, 50 MP LYTIA 828 main camera, 50 MP LYTIA 600 3x periscope camera, and access to 24 x 7 exclusive privileges.

The motorola signature stands out with its 6.99mm ultra-slim profile and lightweight 186 grams body. The chassis uses aircraft-grade aluminum and follows a quad-curved design, giving the phone a seamless curved look from front to back. In terms of durability, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust, high-pressure water jets, and submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It also meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for resistance against extreme environmental conditions. The front panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. The panel is Pantone validated, ensuring accurate color reproduction. The phone is available in two Pantone-curated finishes – Martini Olive: golden-green with a twill texture, and Carbon: navy blue with a linen-inspired finish.

The motorola signature becomes one of the first smartphones in its segment to offer four 50 MP cameras, earning a DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging performance.

Main Camera: 50 MP Sony LYTIA 828 (1/1.28-inch sensor size), OIS, Dolby Vision, up to 8K video

50 MP Sony LYTIA 828 (1/1.28-inch sensor size), OIS, Dolby Vision, up to 8K video Telephoto: 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope, 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom

50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope, 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom Ultra-Wide + Macro: 50 MP, 122° FoV (Field of View), doubles as Macro camera

50 MP, 122° FoV (Field of View), doubles as Macro camera Selfie Camera: 50 MP Sony LYTIA 500 with Quad Pixel and 4K recording

Image processing is handled by the moto ai Photo Enhancement Engine, which manages color accuracy, exposure, and noise reduction.

At its core, the motorola signature is powered by the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC clocked at up to 3.8 GHz. Thermal performance is managed by a copper mesh liquid metal cooling system, designed to maintain stable performance during heavy gaming and video workloads. Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers tuned by Bose, with support for Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound (aptX Lossless).

Despite its slim design, the phone packs a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which offers higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Charging features include 90W TurboPower wired charging (claims a full day of power in 7 minutes), 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The motorola signature runs on Android 16 out of the box and comes with an industry-leading commitment of 7 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security updates. It also introduces enhanced moto ai features with expanded language support, including German, French, Italian, Japanese, Romanian, and Polish. Future updates will bring white-glove assistance, offering lifestyle and travel-related premium services.

The motorola signature is India’s first smartphone with 24 x 7 exclusive privileges such as bespoke assistance and always-on support across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle, and exclusive club access, said the company.

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, “With the Motorola Signature, we are creating a new benchmark for ultra-premium smartphones in India, one that goes far beyond specifications. This launch reflects our commitment to combining world-class innovation, refined design, and meaningful experiences that truly elevate everyday living. By bringing together breakthrough camera technology rated for gold standards by DXOMARK, flagship performance, exclusive Signature Club privileges first time in Indian smartphone industry, and a wellness-focused ecosystem with the moto watch powered by Polar, we are delivering a holistic premium offering crafted for consumers who seek distinction, performance, and purpose in everything they choose.”

The motorola signature is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, ₹64,999 for the 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and ₹69,999 for the 16 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 30th January 2026 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores.

The launch offers include ₹5,000 discount via HDFC and Axis Banks, exchange bonus up to ₹5,000 (for select models, exchange bonus is up to ₹7,500), no-cost EMI up to 12 months, signature CLUB membership worth ₹20,000 free for 1 year, complimentary on your first use up to ₹6,000, get up to ₹5,000 discount on moto watch, Perplexity Pro plan free for 6 months, free access to 10 Premium OTT apps for 6 months’ worth ₹15,000, on recharging with Jio prepaid plan of ₹1,199.

motorola signature Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹64,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage)

₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹64,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage) Availability: 30th January 2026 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores

30th January 2026 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores Extras: 24 x 7 exclusive privileges such as bespoke assistance and always-on support across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle, and exclusive club access

24 x 7 exclusive privileges such as bespoke assistance and always-on support across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle, and exclusive club access Offers: ₹5,000 discount via HDFC and Axis Banks, exchange bonus up to ₹5,000 (for select models, exchange bonus is up to ₹7,500), no-cost EMI up to 12 months, signature CLUB membership worth ₹20,000 free for 1 year, complimentary on your first use up to ₹6,000, get up to ₹5,000 discount on moto watch, Perplexity Pro plan free for 6 months, free access to 10 Premium OTT apps for 6 months’ worth ₹15,000, on recharging with Jio prepaid plan of ₹1,199

