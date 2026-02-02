Nu Republic has launched a limited-edition Valentine’s Day audio collection called ‘Pop Love’, exclusively in partnership with Blinkit, the quick-commerce service owned by Zomato. The new collection includes select wireless speakers and earbuds finished in a festive red colour, aimed at Valentine’s Day gifting.

The highlight of the collection is the Pop Love Wireless Speaker (Red Edition). It features a compact and portable design while focusing on balanced audio output with enhanced bass. The speaker supports Bluetooth v5.3 and TWS pairing, allowing users to connect two speakers together for a wider stereo sound experience.

The Nu Republic Pop Love Wireless Speaker delivers a maximum output of 6W through a 52mm dynamic driver, supported by X-Bass Technology for enhanced low-frequency performance. It offers up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge and takes around 2 hours to fully recharge.

Onboard controls include power, play/pause, previous/next track, and call answer/hang-up functions. The speaker is also sweat and splash resistant and comes with a 6-month warranty. The speaker is available in Red colorway, which is a seasonal, limited edition for Valentine’s Day.

Speaking on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic, said, “Valentine’s Day is all about setting the mood, and music plays a key role in that. With our red Love Edition speaker, we have created something that looks as bold as it sounds – a statement piece that turns any moment into a vibe. It’s designed for those who want their Valentine’s gift to be expressive, powerful, and memorable.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anish Shrivastava, Senior Vice President – Revenue, Blinkit, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Nu Republic® this Valentine’s Day to make gifting more joyful and effortless. The Red Love Edition collection, available exclusively on Blinkit, features stylish, love-inspired tech that lets customers turn thoughtful gestures into special moments, delivered straight to their loved ones’ doorsteps.

The Nu Republic Pop Love Wireless Speaker is priced at ₹599. The red colorway is a seasonal limited edition and will be available starting 1st February 2026, exclusively on Blinkit.

Nu Republic Pop Love Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹599

₹599 Availability: Blinkit

